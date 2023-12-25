After a serious accident - They pay several thousand euros: "Bares für Rares" dealers donate for ex-employee

On September 14, 2022, Laura's life changed forever. Her ambitions - to travel the world, find love and eventually start a family - were shattered by a serious car accident.

On the way to lunch with her family, her car collided with two vehicles. The exact sequence of events remains a mystery, as witness statements are contradictory and there were no traffic cameras at the scene of the accident to help reconstruct it, according to her fundraising campaign.

The Cologne native had only recently changed jobs, having previously worked for years at a production company that is also responsible for the popular ZDF show"Bares für Rares". When the dealers heard about Laura's fate, they didn't hesitate for long and donated straight away.

The names of various dealers from the show can be read on "GoFundMe". David Suppes has already donated 600 euros, Fabian Kahl 700 euros, Julian Schmitz-Avila 1000 euros and Susanne Steiger 2000 euros. Donations also came from BfR expert Heide Rezepa-Zabel with 100 euros and jeweler Brigitte Elke Velten-Tönnies with 185 euros.

"Bares für Rares": Ex-employee now has care level 5

29-year-old Laura is dependent on the money. She suffered many injuries, especially to her head, and was temporarily placed in an induced coma. Even when Laura gradually awoke from her coma, hope faded; she was unresponsive for months and was in a state similar to a vegetative state.

The diagnoses brought the harsh reality to light: severe craniocerebral trauma, basilar skull fracture, brain swelling. Months passed - several operations, extensive therapies. Today, interaction is possible again to a limited extent; faint sounds and sporadic reactions are the ways in which Laura can communicate with the world around her. Sometimes she even smiles.

Laura now lives in a care facility and has care level 5. Her basic care is secured there, but family and friends are now collecting donations to buy a wheelchair-compatible car so that she can go on short trips. Special therapies for Laura are also to be financed in this way.

Over 100,000 euros have already been raised in just a few days, not least thanks to her former colleagues.

Source:"GoFundMe"

