They just get along "quite well"

Following their official separation in the summer, Oliver Pocher (45) and his former partner Amira Pocher (31) spent Christmas apart. The presenter now talks in an interview about how she and the comedian are trying to get along as well as possible because of their two children.

"We are parents of two children and therefore have a shared responsibility," Amira Pocher explained to the Bild newspaper. This also means "that we both try to get along with each other as well as possible" and that is currently working "quite well".

Christmas was still "really very nice"

Despite everything, Christmas was "really very nice" for Amira, as she also explains. "My mother and almost all of my other family members came from Austria and we had a few quiet and relaxing days." She spoke to her husband Pocher, who was with his ex-wife Sandy Meyer-Wölden (40) in Miami at Christmas, via Facetime, as their two children were with her.

"This year we had also wanted to celebrate together - and had actually almost made it. But in the end, I think we'll have to wait even longer, unfortunately," Meyer-Wölden (40) recently explained in the Podimo podcast "Die Pochers! Frisch recycelt", which she co-hosts with the comedian. The two also have three children together. "I hope this was the only Christmas we spent together like this - although it was very nice with you," she said. "But I know that you also missed your children, even though you had your big three here."

According to Oliver Pocher, "I think it was the right decision to take this year off", he said. He had "received one or two photos of the children unpacking all their things. So from that point of view, everything was fine."

Amira Pocher "prefers to look ahead"

Shortly afterwards, however, the Pochers celebrated their second son's birthday together again - also with Meyer-Wölden and the other kids. They went to an amusement park in the Netherlands. "Our little one had a wonderful day, and it was also good for us adults to spend some time together again," the presenter told Bild.

She now seems to have a positive outlook on the future. "I'm the kind of person who prefers to look forward rather than back," explains Amira Pocher. She continues: "That's why I'm now looking forward to 2024 and everything new that's in store for me and my family."

