They impress in festive coat looks

King Willem-Alexander gathered with his family for a photo shoot. His wife and daughters wore special coat looks.

Harmonious family picture: King Willem-Alexander (56) of the Netherlands, his wife Queen Máxima (52) and their daughters Princess Amalia (20), Princess Alexia (18) and Princess Ariane (16) took part in a winter photo shoot at the royal palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague, complete with dog Mambo. The female members of the Dutch royal family looked radiant in warm and festive outfits.

Colorful threesome

Queen Máxima appeared in an elegant cape coat in muted gray and combined it with a gray turtleneck sweater and gray leather gloves. Crown Princess Amalia wore a more colorful coat design in festive red and chose matching trousers. She also wore gold earrings to complete the Christmassy look.

Princess Ariane's turquoise trench coat was also an eye-catcher thanks to its color. She showed it off to its best advantage with a dark blue turtleneck sweater and dark trousers. Her hair was tied back and she chose gold hoop earrings as accessories. Princess Alexia opted for a royal blue coat and wore white trousers as a strong contrast. Like her mother and sister Amalia, she let her hair fall over her shoulders in light waves and also wore gold earrings to create a festive mood.

