Pet boom - "They feel comfortable here": How dogs have influenced the mood in offices since corona

Anyone entering Magnus Hetz's advertising agency in Nuremberg first has to go through security. As soon as the door opens, the French bulldog Klärchen comes bounding in excitedly, sniffing the visitor and especially their bags - after all, there could be something tasty hidden inside. This usually breaks the ice quickly, says Hetz. "You immediately have something to talk about."

Klärchen has been an office dog at the agency for seven years and is not just its figurehead on social media. "She is both a relaxation and security manager," says Hetz with a laugh. In addition to checking bags, she also helps employees with their work - at least indirectly. "If I can't think of anything, I grab Klärchen and take her for a walk in the fresh air," says employee Anette Rehm. And when she sits at her desk in winter, Klärchen climbs onto her lap to keep her warm.

Of course, Hetz's agency is rather small and Klärchen is his dog - but this is a coincidence and not a boss's privilege, Hetz emphasizes. But according to the German Office Dog Association, there are now quite a few examples like this in Germany, even in large companies. "It is no longer quite as exotic to find dogs in the workplace as it used to be, but they are not a matter of course in offices either," says Nadia Wattad from the German Animal Welfare Association. Every year, the association promotes the "Colleague Dog" campaign day to encourage people and their four-legged friends to work together.

Pet boom also has consequences for employers

During the coronavirus pandemic, many people got a dog because they had more time for a pet while working from home. And this is now having an impact on companies. "After the pandemic, we saw a tripling of contacts, especially from companies, including many global corporations," says Markus Beyer, Chairman of the Office Dogs Association. In his opinion, the labor shortage is also leading to a rethink among companies. "HR departments have realized that allowing employees to bring their own dogs can be helpful for employee retention and recruiting."

Siemens is currently examining the issue at various locations across Germany. "Basically, we see an increased need for dogs in the office because our employees are increasingly asking for this," said a spokesperson. For example, a dog office where employees could book workstations for themselves and their dog would be possible. The establishment of a day care center for dogs is also being considered.

Company agreement and Chief Dog Officer

There is no right to bring your dog into the office. If supervisors and the team agree, a company agreement should be drawn up setting out the rights and obligations of all parties involved, recommends Beyer. A dog-free zone is also important for employees who are afraid of dogs or suffer from allergies. Ideally, the company should appoint a Chief Dog Officer, i.e. a full-time dog officer - someone like Kerstin Drobniewski.

Drobniewski is actually a clerk at the Axel Springer media group in Berlin, but she has also been looking after the office dogs for twelve years. There are currently around 250 of them, says Drobniewski. "The demand has decreased somewhat. The hype was two years ago." Nevertheless, there are 50 to 80 dogs in the building every day.

However, only those who have a house pass are admitted - and for this, owners must submit an application to Kerstin Drobniewski, which requires a vaccination certificate, liability insurance and the approval of the team, among other things. She then takes a closer look at the dog and carries out various tests, explains Drobniewski. For example, the owner has to fetch a treat from the dog's mouth or call it to them while the Chief Dog Officer distracts it with a soft toy.

The dogs also benefit

"Studies show that dogs in the workplace promote employee satisfaction, motivation and the working atmosphere," says Animal Welfare Association spokesperson Wattad. However, this doesn't just apply to the owners of the dogs. "Employees without dogs also benefit from their presence because they can stroke the dog or join them on walks," says Beyer. This reduces stress and interrupts the constant carousel of thoughts. "You calm down," confirms Drobniewski.

According to the German Animal Welfare Association, dogs want to spend as much time as possible with the people they love. In this respect, it is ideal if they can accompany them to the office - as long as the animal's needs are taken into consideration, says expert Wattad. If a dog gets enough exercise before the office and during the lunch break, it spends a long time resting and sleeping during the day.

But: "Not every dog is suitable as an office dog," says Beyer from the German Office Dog Association. It mainly depends on the dog's personality and its relationship with humans.

In any case, there have never been any problems with dogs at Axel Springer. "We've never had any trouble here and never had a complaint," says Drobniewski. She herself regularly observes dogs tugging at the leash just outside the office building because they want to get in quickly. "They feel comfortable here," she says.

