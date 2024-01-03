They accompany the celebrities to Australia

It doesn't matter who accompanies the jungle camp candidates to Australia, does it? At the latest since the drama surrounding Yvonne Woelke, Iris and Peter Klein last year, it should be clear that this is not the case. Now the people accompanying the 2024 celebrities have been confirmed.

They weren't even in the jungle camp - and yet made the biggest headlines around the show on RTL and RTL in early 2023: Yvonne Woelke and Peter Klein, who had traveled to Australia to accompany the actual candidates Djamila Rowe and Lucas Cordalis. In the end, Peter Klein's wife Iris, who had stayed at home, accused the two of having a fling in the hotel Down Under, triggering a public war of the roses that has still not been completely resolved.

Now twelve celebrities will soon be making the journey to the other side of the world once again to compete on "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" (IBES) to fight for the jungle crown in 2024. Their names have been known for a few days. RTL has now also announced who their companions will be in detail. Well, let's see if there isn't some potential for conflict behind this.

Ex-"Germany's next Topmodel" contestant Anya Elsner will be accompanied by her father Michel Elsner

Former 'Bachelor' contestant Leyla Lahouar takes her best friend Lucas Brandstädter with her

Luxury brat Kim Virginia flies with Leon Puppe, her best friend

Ralf Schumacher's ex Cora Schumacher also takes her best friend Jörg Kunze with her

No Angels singer Lucy Diakovska is supported by her manager Nik Hafmann

Designer Sarah Kern is accompanied by her friend Eva Sieve

Influencer Twenty4Tim experiences the adventure with his mom Christine Kampmann

Reality TV actor Fabio Knez is accompanied by his girlfriend Darya Strelnikova and sister Ginannina Knez

Knez colleague Mike Heiter relies on his best friend Eugen Lopez

Ex-footballer David Odonkor is supported by his partner Marilena Grabowski

"Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten" actor Felix von Jascheroff flies with girlfriend Sofie Winterberg

Actor Heinz Hoenig is accompanied by his wife Annika Hoenig, two of his children and mother-in-law Birgit Erfurt-Kärsten

Will the entourage of companions possibly come to blows? A great closing of ranks? Or perhaps even a romance (again)? We will find out for sure when "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" starts its 17th season on January 19 at 8.15 p.m. on RTL and RTL+.

Source: www.ntv.de