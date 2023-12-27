These were the most violent celebrity break-ups in 2023

In terms of global politics, 2023 will certainly be one of the most difficult years in recent history. But some people are also likely to look back on the year with mixed feelings on a personal level. Among them are the celebrities who went their separate ways more or less without a hitch.

2023 was full of celebrity break-ups. At least it felt that way. One reason for this could be that many a relationship was put to the test during the coronavirus lockdown. But that was certainly not the only one.

The ongoing marital drama surrounding Daniela Katzenberger's mother Iris Klein and her third husband Peter Klein is ultimately about something completely different: the 56-year-old accuses her still-husband of being unfaithful to her on the sidelines of the jungle camp in Australia. She is convinced that Peter Klein cheated on her with former Miss Germany Yvonne Woelke.

The ensuing mud-slinging kept Germany busy for most of the year. Not least when the two spend some time together under the same roof again on "Promi Big Brother" in November. As Peter Klein has so far refused to sign the divorce papers, the two reality celebrities are still married.

From Lanz to Glööckler

Oliver and Amira Pocher are having a similarly bizarre war of the roses in 2023. After publicly celebrating their relationship for three years in their joint podcast "Die Pochers!", they also announced their separation on this channel on August 31 - after seven years of relationship and four years of marriage. Amira Pocher opens up to fans: "We thought that this was probably the best way to say it: We are separated".

At first it looked as if the two could part amicably, but then a public mud-slinging soon ensued. The reason for this is a rumor that Amira Pocher has already been seeing a new man. Shortly afterwards, Oliver Pocher continued his podcast series with his ex-wife Sandy Meyer-Wölden of all people. His still-wife, on the other hand, has since regularly sat behind the microphone with her brother.

An astonishing number of other relationships between German TV stars broke up, especially at the beginning of 2023. Talk show host Markus Lanz separated from his wife Angela Gessmann after twelve years of marriage, "Let's Dance" presenter Victoria Swarovski said goodbye to her husband Werner Mürz after six years of marriage, while her colleague Sylvie Meis said goodbye to artist Niclas Castello after almost two and a half years.

Celebrity designer Harald Glööckler and his partner Dieter Schroth lasted much longer, spending 35 years side by side. In mid-February, however, they also announced their separation in the "Bild" newspaper. The end of the relationship between musician couple Johannes Oerding and Ina Müller, who had been together for twelve long years, also made headlines.

Kevin Costner throws his wife out the door

A number of prominent couples have also parted ways on the international stage. The end of Hollywood star Kevin Costner's relationship generated a lot of attention. His wife Christine Baumgartner unexpectedly filed for divorce in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

In the ensuing war of the roses, the two bickered mainly about child support and custody of their three children. The dispute, which was handled by lawyers, escalated when Costner insisted that Baumgartner move out of the Californian family home and eventually had her thrown out by court order.

Also after 18 years of marriage, the actor couple Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott decide to go their separate ways in June. A little later, Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness also announce the end of their 27-year marriage, which had already come apart at the seams during the coronavirus lockdown. Her colleague Meryl Streep caused a surprise when she made it public in October that she had separated from sculptor Don Gummer six years ago. The two have been married since 1978 - and are planning to stay that way despite their separation.

Love killer long-distance relationship

In addition to long-standing actor marriages, quite a few love affairs of well-known music stars will also break up in 2023. Kylie Minogue and her boyfriend Paul Solomons lasted a comparatively long time together. After five years together, their partnership finally broke down due to the difficulties of a long-distance relationship. Minogue moved back to her native Australia in early 2022, leaving the former GQ creative director behind in London.

US superstar Taylor Swift spent six years together with British actor Joe Alwyn. In April, however, the two said goodbye amicably. In the meantime, the singer has already hit the headlines again with her liaison with football player Travis Kelce.

