These tires are no longer suitable for winter conditions.

The chilly season is approaching, and that means it's time for many vehicles to swap their tires. It's crucial that your car is equipped with the appropriate "winter boots." However, beware, some tires are no longer suitable as of today.

The phase-out of tires marked only with an "M+S" symbol has commenced. "M+S" stands for mud and snow. Tires manufactured before 2018 that bear only this marking were only valid until yesterday. Driving with these tires in wintery conditions from October onwards can result in a fine.

Previously, these tires were only acceptable if they were produced by December 31, 2017. This was a transitional rule. For years, only winter and all-season tires with the "Alpine symbol" - a mountain pictogram with a snowflake - have been allowed. Only these are permitted as winter tires from October 1st.

If tires have both symbols, they are still allowed beyond the deadline, according to the auto club. And: In non-winter road conditions, tires with the "M+S" marking can still be legally driven. However, the ADAC advises against driving with pure winter tires, for example, in the summer, for safety reasons.

When do you have to drive with winter tires in Germany?

In simple terms: Winter tires are necessary whenever there are wintery conditions on the roads. Therefore, they must be fitted to the car independently of the time, whenever there is black ice, snow, slush, ice, or frost.

This is what the situational winter tire requirement in the traffic regulations demands. This means: Winter tires must be used independently of a specific period, whenever they are required. Those who fail to comply and are caught as drivers can expect a fine of 60 euros - 80 euros if they obstruct others. There is also a point in Flensburg. The owner also receives this and a 75 euro fine.

When is the right time to change tires?

Weather forecasts for the coming days can provide guidance - it's better to change earlier rather than later for safety reasons. This also prevents having to wait in line at the workshop during a sudden winter weather situation with many others.

Winter tires can already be installed on the car at daytime high temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees Celsius. "The tires do not suffer any damage from this," reassures Ruprecht Müller from the ADAC Technical Center in Landsberg. The road temperatures usually lie below the highest air temperatures.

