"I'm a star - Get me out of here!" - These stars will venture into the jungle in 2024

The field of participants is complete. In addition to Heinz Hoenig (72) and Cora Schumacher (47), RTL has now also announced the other candidates who will be taking part in the 17th season of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" in 2024. A total of twelve celebrities will venture to Australia for the RTL jungle camp.

From the No Angels to "GZSZ"

No Angels singer Lucy Diakovska (47), influencer Twenty4Tim (23), designer Sarah Kern (55) and soccer star David Odonkor (39) will all be taking part. The list continues with "Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten" actor Felix von Jascheroff (41), ex-"GNTM" model Anya Elsner (20), "Bachelor" contestant Leyla Lahouar (27) and reality TV participant Mike Heiter (31).

Kim Virginia Hartung (28), known from "Temptation Island" and "Prominent getrennt", and Fabio Knez (30), former contestant on "Make Love, Fake Love", complete the list.

Three familiar faces are coming to Australia

The 17th season starts on January 19(also on RTL+). Sonja Zietlow (55) and Jan Köppen (40) will once again host the 17 live shows. Dr. Bob (73) will be on hand to provide the celebrities with help and advice during the challenges.

