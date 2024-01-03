"Schlagerchampions" with Florian Silbereisen - These stars are on stage

Florian Silbereisen (42) starts his new "Feste" season: On January 13, after a three-year break, he will host "Schlagerchampions - Das große Fest der Besten!" live from Berlin. (20:15, das Erste). According to MDR, fans can look forward to the "stars of the year who have set standards with their special successes, original ideas or new trends". And the first celebrity guests have already been announced. Among others, pop stars Beatrice Egli (35), Ross Antony (49), Ben Zucker (40), Kerstin Ott (41), Matthias Reim (66) and Maite Kelly (44) will be on stage.

DJ Ötzi (52) and the two pop legends Howard Carpendale (77) and Andy Borg (63) will also be performing. Silbereisen's duet partner Thomas Anders (60) as well as pop queen Andrea Berg (57) and pop star Sarah Engels (31) will also be performing. But that's not all. According to MDR, many more pop stars and one or two surprises are to be added.

Green light for five new "festivals"

It was only in December that the MDR Broadcasting Council approved a contract extension for the presenter's "Feste" shows on the first channel for the coming year. This means that five new "Feste" shows with the show host will be produced for Das Erste and the ARD Mediathek on behalf of Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk, MDR announced.

There had recently been some headlines about the contract. In addition to the numerous fans, Klaus Brinkbäumer, MDR Program Director, is also pleased about the extension: "The festivals with Florian Silbereisen are innovative and have managed to attract many new viewers and retain their loyal fans at the same time." The "Feste" have thus become "a genuine multi-generational program and Florian Silbereisen a host who builds bridges between people with his shows". They are delighted that the MDR Broadcasting Council has given its approval and that the collaboration will continue. "And it's not just the audience of the first channel and the media library that can expect great entertainment: We will also broadcast all shows retrospectively on our popular third program."

