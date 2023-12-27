Michael Michalsky takes stock of fashion - "These shoes remain a disaster"

The spectacular stage comeback of Rihanna (35) at the Super Bowl, pink - no matter where you looked, but also bizarre trends such as Crocs: when it comes to fashion, 2023 once again had numerous innovations to offer. Fashion designer Michael Michalsky (56) takes stock in an interview with the news agency spot on news and gives a small preview of the fashion trends for 2024.

The year 2023 has once again brought us many fashion innovations. What were your favorite trends this year?

Michael Michalsky: Quiet Luxury was my favorite. Understatement. Buying less, but better quality. It's also more sustainable.

Which trend was particularly bizarre for you this year?

Michalsky: Weird Girl Aesthetic. Very bizarre, but always worth a second look. The style brings a smile to my face when I see a woman dressed like that. Very beautiful!

Which star has particularly caught your eye this year in terms of fashion?

Michalsky: Rihanna. The woman is a style icon who always has her own look. Even when she was heavily pregnant, she looked fantastic styled. Very good!

Which celebrity fashion faux pas stuck in your mind this year?

Michalsky: Crocs. These shoes were, are and will always be a disaster.

Because of the "Barbie" hype, the color pink dominated the trends this year - is that understandable for you?

Michalsky: All power to the movies. Fortunately, it's always very short-lived. Because honestly, what sensible woman wants to look like Barbie? (laughs)

Sequins in all colors are usually used on New Year's Eve - are you a fan or do you have a different favorite color and material?

Michalsky: Sequins are always on trend and always work. For those who dare. Super cool.

What fashion trends can we look forward to in 2024?

Michalsky: Fresh, wearable minimalism from the 90s, with high-quality fabrics and in neutral colors.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de