Sila Sahin and more - These series stars celebrated their comeback in 2023

Series fans were able to welcome some familiar faces back to the TV screen in 2023. Find out who switched to which series - and why some actors only made a brief comeback here:

Sila Sahin

Berlin-born Sila Sahin (38) became famous with her role as Ayla Höfer in "Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten". She starred in the RTL series from 2009 to 2014. This was followed by appearances in various formats - and she has been back in front of the camera in a daily series since June 2023. She took on the role of Miray Öztürk in "Alles was zählt" (RTL). The first episode with her was shown on August 24. The comeback to the series is quite a feat of strength for the actress, as she is now the mother of two young sons. She had "fears and doubts" about her new series job, as she said in an RTL interview.

After all, she knows from her"GZSZ" days that working for a daily series is no walk in the park: "Shooting for a daily is a tough job. You're usually working from 6:30 am to 6:30 pm: scenes, texts, make-up, costumes, times - everything has to fit and be right." There is neither room nor time for slacking off. You're already learning the lines for the next day "and fall into bed dead tired at 11 pm". She first had to get back into this rhythm. But at the same time, she also really missed this routine, a team and the interaction with fans. "It's also a great privilege as an actress to be on air for so long and to be cast every day. Who has so many shooting days and can gain as much experience as in a daily series?" In December, she announced that she was taking a short break from the series: The last episode with her for the time being will run on January 12, 2024.

Miriam Lahnstein

Former "Verbotene Liebe" star Miriam Lahnstein (49) has been appearing in the RTL series"Unter uns" since October. Filming started on August 9, exactly on her 49th birthday, which is why she was greeted with flowers and birthday cake: "This will be an unforgettable day, because I've never celebrated my birthday and the first take for a new series together before." The actress became famous as the scheming Countess Tanja von Lahnstein, who she played for 20 years, with several interruptions, in the TV series "Verbotene Liebe" (1995-2015) and in the streaming remake "Verbotene Liebe - Next Generation" (2021). Being part of a daily series again is "a bit like coming home", she says. In "Unter uns", she plays Patrizia Neumann-Goldberg, the owner of a large hotel chain. It's "a great role with lots of exciting and beautiful stories", says Lahnstein, looking forward to her new job.

Martin Armknecht

Many viewers know Martin Armknecht (61) as "Lindenstraße" villain Robert Engel, whom he played from 1987 to 1992. In November, he celebrated a brief comeback on "Unter uns". He became a criminal for an event week under the motto "Trust me - I'm your murderer". The actor explained in an RTL press release about his guest appearance: "As an actor, I like to work in all formats and enjoy different roles. I think evil is a good thing to play at a more mature age and is very multifaceted."

Susan Sideropoulos

In January, Susan Sideropoulos (43) made a big splash in "GZSZ": after twelve years, she returned to the hit series that made her famous from 2001 to 2011. But the comeback that many fans had longed for did not last long. In April, she bid farewell to the "Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten" neighborhood in her role as Sarah Moreno. "I am very grateful that we made this 'almost' impossible possible," said Sideropoulos in an interview with RTL. For her, the work was a mixture of an emotional journey through time and the opportunity to experience the series once again in the present day. But who knows, maybe it's not goodbye forever this time either: "I never say never!"

Lilli Hollunder

Lilli Hollunder (37) was part of the cast of the ARD series "Verbotene Liebe" from 2005 to 2008. In the summer of 2023, the mother of two and wife of former professional footballer René Adler (38) began filming "Notruf Hafenkante" at her home in Hamburg. In the new season of the ZDF series, she took on the role of ambitious policewoman Isabell Nowak. Although her second child, daughter Billie, was not born until November 2022, she wanted to get back in front of the camera quickly: "Of course it was a difficult decision, because I'm not going to be a mother and then give up my children. But I also have to think about myself and I'm happy when I'm working," she said in an interview with Bild.

Aaron Koszuta

In 2016, actor Aaron Koszuta (29) took on the role of Valentin in "Unter uns". However, he left the series the very next year. The reason for this was that his character was training to become a police officer in Hamburg. After six years, Aaron Koszuta returned to the "Unter uns" family in 2023 and slipped back into his old role. Filming began at the end of October.

Source: www.stern.de