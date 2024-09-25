These represent the most effective property value charts.

Eager to know the property costs in specific areas? That's a question on many people's minds, whether they're interested buyers or current homeowners. Some real estate websites and agents offer a handy tool: price maps. These maps allow for an estimation based on a geographical layout.

Real estate price maps serve as a guide, showcasing the cost of houses and apartments in specific regions. This tool aids both buyers and sellers by providing them with a clear sense of where to find and how much to pay for properties. The German Institute for Service Quality has evaluated these providers.

The tests results were generally positive. The free price information service can often convince and prove beneficial in various ways. The online real estate price maps generally perform well but have varied performance levels among providers — ratings range from "satisfactory" to "very good."

There are noticeable differences in the information value of these price maps. For instance, some maps fail to distinguish between rental and purchase prices or group houses and apartments together. Additionally, not all maps allow users to view prices at different levels, such as at the neighborhood, street block, or individual house level. However, all maps do share a common feature: they color-code different price levels and provide information on price trends.

Orientation values only

From the user's perspective, the information provided by these price maps is generally clear and structured, but may not always be comprehensive. There is room for improvement in terms of visual appeal and user-friendliness, as the websites do not always provide an intuitive first impression to users.

Markus Hamer, Managing Director of the German Institute for Service Quality, summed up: "Real estate price maps offer a good, quick orientation to the price structure. By comparing providers, you can obtain meaningful average values. However, for precise and reliable price information, consultation with a real estate agent or appraiser is necessary."

Ranking

The winner of our tests is Immoscout24, receiving the "very good" quality judgment. This real estate price map impresses in both internet analysis and user perspective, taking the top spot in both categories. It excels, for example, in providing price estimates at different detail levels (e.g., neighborhood, block, or house) and distinguishes between rental or purchase prices. Useful additional information, such as internet expansion and mobile phone network coverage, further enhances the map's functionality.

Immowelt ranks second with a "good" quality judgment. It achieves the second-best results in both sub-areas - internet analysis and user perspective. The provider impresses, for example, with up-to-date price information and current real estate offers, as well as with a visually appealing price map overall.

Homeday finishes third with a "satisfactory" result. The website is user-friendly and easy to navigate. The prices for houses and apartments are displayed in great detail, and a satellite view of buildings is also available.

McMakler rounds out the top four with a "satisfactory" result.

These real estate price maps, such as those provided by Immowelt and Homeday, are beneficial for both buyers and sellers in the banking sector, as they offer a clear estimation of property costs in specific areas. When comparing providers like Immoscout24, McMakler, and others, it's essential to consider not only their performance in terms of price accuracy but also their user-friendliness and comprehensiveness, as stated by Markus Hamer.

