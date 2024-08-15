- These record-breaking jungle-testing guys are in.

From August 15th, on RTL+, you can watch the first episode of the summer jungle camp. From August 16th, RTL will also air "Ich bin ein Star - Showdown of the Jungle Legends" daily in prime time. For the first time, experienced jungle campers, not new candidates, will compete for the victory. Among the candidates are some stars who have a lot of experience in the famous jungle trials, including the record holder.

Sarah Knappik

Former "GNTM" candidate Sarah Knappik (37) participated in the fifth season of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" and made a media-effective appearance. She refused the jungle trial "Raus aus den Mulden" and quit the trial "Ab durch die Wand". She is considered the only "trial refuser" participating in the summer jungle camp. In total, she had to face six trials in her season. After conflicts with her fellow campers who advised her to leave, she left the camp more or less voluntarily.

Georgina Fleur

Former "Bachelor" candidate and influencer Georgina Fleur (34) also seemed to polarize the audience, as she was sent to a trial several times in season seven. She quit the jungle trial "Dschungelkloake". With a total of seven trials, she is among the top contenders for the most trials completed since the show started. In the end, she placed sixth in the season.

Elena Miras and Gigi Birofio

TV Casanova Gigi Birofio (25) was also challenged. It paid off that he completed the jungle camp challenge of skydiving, in addition to seven other trials. In the 16th season in 2023, he was crowned the jungle prince with the second place.

Reality star Elena Miras (32) participated in the 14th season in 2020 and had to face seven trials in total, finishing in sixth place. She was often sent to trials with a fellow camper...

Danni Büchner

TV emigrant Danni Büchner (46) formed a duo with Miras for five trials. In total, she had to complete twelve trials. She quit the jungle trial "Ge-Fahrstuhl". She ended up in third place. In the legends jungle camp, she is now looking forward to "taking the second chance and showing how she has developed", she says in an RTL interview. "I think that now a completely different Danni will be in the legends camp, showing who she really is. [...] I carry more positivity, more courage, more willpower, and more strength."

By the way, Büchner is the record holder among the trial participants. Model and actress Larissa Marolt (32) has completed the second most challenges so far. In 2014, she participated in ten tasks. Gisele Oppermann (36) had to complete nine trials in 2019, as did Helena Fürst in 2016. This year, Twenty4Tim (23) had to face eight trials.

In the description, it's mentioned that RTL will air "Ich bin ein Star - Showdown of the Jungle Legends" starting August 16th, featuring experienced jungle campers competing for victory. One of these veterans is Danni Büchner, the trial record holder from the 14th season, who is excited for a second chance to show her growth in the legends camp.

Following the jungle camp episodes on RTL+ from August 15th, interested viewers may also want to check out the summer jungle camp's competition, which takes place in a different setting, potentially at a jungle camp.

Read also: