These music albums are coming in 2024

As 2023 draws to a close, 2024 is already casting its shadow ahead - at least musically. Various artists have announced the release of a new album. Some have not been heard from for a long time, others are regularly in the charts.

Gossip: Beth Ditto at Gucci, Lagerfeld or alongside Gottschalk on "Wetten, dass...?": For a long time, there was no getting around the front woman of the former riot punk and later dance band. After twelve years, the reunited trio now have a new album: "Real Power" (March 22). Also on board: Rick Rubin, who produced the super hit "Heavy Cross".

Coldplay: "We've almost finished 'Moon Music'," said the four Brits at the beginning of November. The tenth album by the stadium fillers led by frontman Chris Martin should be seen as the second part of its predecessor "Music Of The Spheres". Fans can even contribute their own voices to the song "One World".

Die Fantastischen Vier: Most recently, the four Stuttgart-based band reviewed their more than 30-year career with a live album and the "Liechtenstein Tapes", including re-recordings of hits such as "MfG", "Sie ist weg" and "Die da". A new studio album, "Long Player" (October 4), will be released in the fall after six years.

Lenny Kravitz: His records regularly make it into the German top ten. Now the US rocker is completing the album dozen with "Blue Electric Light" (March 15). In the showy video for the single "TK421", he proves how you can still show off your washboard abs (and more) at the age of 59.

Giant Rooks: With their debut "Rookery", the indie band from Hamm gained a sizeable fan base around three years ago - including internationally. In 2021, they were even awarded the Pop Culture Prize as Favorite Band together with Die Ärzte. Now, with "How Have You Been?" (February 2), the difficult second album is on the way.

Yes, panic: The Austrian flagship avant-gardists sent their relentless indie rock plank "Dream 12059" into the lane in the fall as a single harbinger for studio album number seven. After various excursions onto solo paths or into the world of literature, the Berliners-by-choice are releasing "Don't Play With The Rich Kids" (February 2).

Jennifer Lopez: Hollywood star Ben Affleck has now returned to her life following their separation at the beginning of 2004. Then the 2002 album "This Is Me ... Then" (back then: Affleck in the video for the hit "Jenny From The Block") can find a sequel. On February 16, the US singer is now releasing "This Is Me ... Now".

Justice: If the statements of their label boss are to be believed, the iconic electro duo will be back with their fourth album more than seven years after "Woman". Will the two Frenchmen once again be able to produce such influential tracks as "D.A.N.C.E." or "Genesis" from their groundbreaking 2007 debut "Cross"?

Monta: Songwriter Tobias Kuhn, alias Monta, took around 16 years to produce the follow-up to his second album "The Brilliant Masses". He now crunches ten melodic, calm indie pop gems on "Pacific" (January 24). He sings: "Just go where the people dance" - and perhaps that's basically a good motto for 2024.

K.I.Z: Everyone's talking about the Görli anyway. Now Berlin's infamous green space is also on everyone's lips. In the lead single of the same name from their new album "Görlitzer Park" (June 21), the rap trio condenses the tension between drug hotspot and children's playground into a Kreuzberg attitude to life.

Moses Pelham: "Letzte Worte" is due to be released in the fall and will be his farewell from the stage after around 35 years in the German rap business. Having made a name for himself with the Rödelheim Hartreim project ("Höha, schnella, weita") and as a producer for Sabrina Setlur ("Du liebst mich nicht"), the 53-year-old will embark on his last tour. Ciao.

Sugababes: The original line-up of the British pop trio, reunited after several changes, had already swept songs out of the drawer on "The Lost Tapes". But in 2024, almost a quarter of a century after their debut "One Touch" and the mega-hit "Overload", the trio are set to release their first regular album again.

The Libertines: Nine years have passed since the comeback "Anthems For Doomed Youth". With "All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade" (March 8), the British indie band led by Pete Doherty and Carl Barât is releasing their fourth album. The advance single "Run Run Run" once again promises proper garage rock of the old punk school.

Thomas Anders and Florian Silbereisen: "Das Album" was a surprise success in 2020: the first collaboration between the two singers remained in the German top ten for weeks. Now, just one day before Silbereisen's big entertainment show "Schlagerchampions", a follow-up is being delivered: "Nochmal" will be released on January 12.

Usher: Super Bowl Sunday on February 11 is certainly high on the US R&B star's calendar. On this day, he will not only heat up American football fans during the prestigious half-time show with hits like "Yeah". At the same time, more than seven years after "Hard II Love", his ninth album "Coming Home" will be released.

