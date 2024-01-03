These ladies are now waiting for their blind date

The love adventure of a different kind is about to begin: on January 17 (from 20:15), the matchmaking show "Die Bachelors" starts on RTL - this time with two bachelors who are looking for a suitable partner. The two Bachelors Sebastian Klaus (35) and Dennis Gries (30) will each get to meet 15 ladies on blind dates before they leave for South Africa. On Wednesday, RTL announced which 30 ladies will plunge into the rose adventure in search of love.

The ladies are between 23 and 35 years old

The candidates are all between 23 and 35 years old. The two youngest ladies are childcare worker Bianca (23) from Nuremberg and Laura S. (23), who works as a model and yoga teacher in Cologne. The oldest candidate is saleswoman Lisa W. (35) from Achern.

Two Lisas, three Lauras, two Annas

Another Lisa G. (28), a trained wholesale and export merchant from Berlin, joins the group. There are also two more Lauras: automotive saleswoman Laura B. (27) from Ochtrup and travel consultant Laura D. (28) from Bietigheim-Bissingen, who is one year older. There is also a risk of confusion with the name Anna: hairdresser Anna L. (27) from Eggolsheim and remedial teacher Anna W. (30) from Hamm want to win the heart of a Bachelor.

No one from the Bachelors' hometowns

There is no lady from Sebastian Klaus' hometown of Hamburg, but there are many ladies from North Rhine-Westphalia: Architecture student Eva (27), bridal stylist Leonie (28), medical assistant Mina (26) and fitness trainer Gina (31) from Cologne, senior consultant Katharina (28) and beautician Vivien (27) from Düsseldorf, dental assistant Lavinia (31) from Dortmund, marketing manager Selin (26) from Bad Laasphe, insurance saleswoman Larissa (30) from Siegburg, content manager Nadia (26) from Wuppertal.

Four candidates living in the German capital will take part in the blind dates: content creator and social media manager Rebecca (27), consultant Freya (25) and bank employee Jessica (26) come from Berlin. Content creator Kim (30) from Potsdam comes from nearby.

These two contestants live closest to Bachelor Dennis Gries' hometown of Kempten: Sustainability manager Fabienne (32) from Munich and teacher Lissy (29) from Metzingen. There are also three women from Austria this time: Annika (30), who works as a tour guide in Vienna, as well as Brenda (26) - a trainee in the public sector - also from Vienna, and Stephanie (28) - a student of time-based media art - from Linz.

The other candidates live all over Germany: Ina (28), HR Business Partner from Erdmannhausen, Jenny (24), Communications and Event Management student from Elmenhorst. Candidate Kim-Yva (29) has the most unusual place of residence: she is the owner of a jewelry store and a personal trainer from Marbella in Spain.

It is not yet known which of the 30 candidates will meet which of the two Bachelors on the blind dates. However, if you don't want to wait until January 17 to find out, you can stream the first episode on RTL+ from January 10. Fans will have to say goodbye to eight ladies after the first episode, as only 22 ladies will be traveling to South Africa.

