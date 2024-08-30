- These depictions indicate the anticipated hotspots and areas under potential thunderstorm danger.

Table of Contents

Friday, the common stereotype becomes reality: "A boundary between hot and humid air in the southeastern part and dry and cooler air in the north, two distinct air masses, as reported by the German Weather Service (DWD) early Friday," foretold the DWD's website. This boundary is expected to initiate localized showers and thunderstorms from northern Rhineland-Palatinate and NRW, all the way to northeastern Germany, as further announced.

While the DWD declared a heat warning for the majority of the south and Saxony on Friday morning, they also issued a warning for heavy thunderstorms in the northeast. This forecast predicts a broad spectrum of temperatures: between 20 and 33 degrees Celsius, depending on the region.

The following maps give you insights into the current weather situation:

The interactive map below displays the weather in real-time. The timeline below the graph can also be used to find the forecast for a future time. The displayed layer can be switched, for example, to thunderstorms, rain or snow.

The chart below shows the expected temperature highs for today.

The map above displays the expected UV index.

The map above provides the DWD's thunderstorm warnings for today. It uses a binary system: red-colored areas indicate a thunderstorm warning, while the absence of color signifies no warning.

The forecast predicts the initiation of localized showers and thunderstorms due to the boundary between hot and humid air and dry, cooler air. The DWD's thunderstorm alerts issue a warning for heavy thunderstorms in the northeast, as displayed on the Thunderstorm Alerts map.

