These choices can be made in the 1st and 2nd German Leagues.

Time is running out in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2. Already, decisions have been made, but many more are still to come. The focus in the Bundesliga is on the teams fighting for survival near the bottom half of the table, while two clubs in Bundesliga 2 could celebrate their promotion this weekend.

Survival struggles in the Bundesliga

FC Köln will be relegated from the Bundesliga if they fail to: Win against 1. FC Union Berlin on Saturday (3:30 p.m./Sky, available on all matches in the live ticker at ntv.de).

FSV Mainz 05 are doomed to relegation if they both:

Lose against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (6:30 p.m./Sky) and Köln and Union Berlin win.

Eintracht Frankfurt can secure a spot in the Europa League if they achieve one of the following results:

Win against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday (3:30 p.m./Sky).

Draw and both Freiburg and Hoffenheim fail to win - either against 1. FC Heidenheim on Saturday (3:30 p.m./Sky) or against SV Darmstadt 98 on Sunday (3:30 p.m./DAZN).

Lose to Gladbach, while both Freiburg and Hoffenheim lose to Heidenheim and Ferrari, and FC Augsburg fails to win against VfB Stuttgart on Friday (8:30 p.m./DAZN).

Finishing sixth will allow Frankfurt to participate in the Europa League and be a part of the Champions League tier if Dortmund wins the premier-class title in the league. Freiburg has the potential to secure at least the seventh position.

Promotion race in Bundesliga 2

Holstein Kiel can secure promotion this weekend if they:

Earn at least a point against Fortuna Düsseldorf on Saturday (8:30 p.m./Sky and Sport1).

FC St. Pauli will be promoted to the Bundesliga if they manage to:

Win against VfL Osnabrück on Sunday (1:30 p.m./Sky).

Tie against Osnabrück and Düsseldorf doesn't win at Kiel on Saturday.

Lose in Kiel.

Fortuna Düsseldorf will be relegated if:

They draw against Kiel, Pauli gains at least a point against Osnabrück, and HSV also loses at Paderborn on Friday (6:30 p.m./Sky).

HSV loses at Paderborn.

The preliminary decisions in both leagues have already been made. Bayer Leverkusen are the German champions, and they, along with FC Bayern, VfB Stuttgart, RB Leipzig, and Borussia Dortmund, have already qualified for the Champions League. SV Darmstadt 98 can make plans for a return to Bundesliga 2. VfL Osnabrück has been relegated from Bundesliga 2 for the eighth time during the week.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de