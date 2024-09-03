- These celebrities have prohibited the usage of their tunes for Donald Trump's events

Kamala Harris, running for the Democratic Party's Presidential nomination in the U.S., had an unexpected celebratory companion towards the end of July. This individual isn't assigned to distribute seating or paste campaign posters on walls for Harris. In a recently unveiled campaign advertisement, Harris queries, "What kind of nation do we wish to inhabit?", and the very person, Beyoncé, provides an answer: "Freedom, Freedom, set me free." These words resonate from Beyoncé's 2016 hit, "Freedom," which has also been echoed at various Black Lives Matter rallies. The inclusion of such a prominent musical figure like Beyoncé in her campaign undeniably bolsters Harris' prospects.

Political campaigns have long recognized the power of music to spark emotions and solidify messages. Giants such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln utilized popular tunes in their campaigns, even enjoying the backing of musicians like Frank Sinatra, during John F. Kennedy's campaign.

Controversial Use of Music at American Political Events

Music can induce sentiment, amplify messages, and even stir voter participation. Several U.S. media outlets view the mass following of pop stars as potentially swaying the outcome of an American election.

Donald Trump, the Republican Party's candidate and Harris' rival, is not oblivious to this. At his campaign rallies, familiar tunes from well-known artists blare through speakers, often against the artists' consent. Past choices have included "Start Me Up!", "We Are The Champions", or "Livin' On The Edge."

Consequently, musicians such as the Rolling Stones, Adele, and Neil Young have filed lawsuits or forbidden Trump from using their music at campaign events. A compilation of influential musicians whose songs are off-limits for Trump can be found in this photographic collection.

[Images]

[Links]

[Headers]

[Lists]

[Highlighting]

I'm not worried about musicians taking legal action against my campaign for using their songs without permission, as I believe the momentum and support from the music can overshadow any potential backlash. However, I'm not going to risk it by using songs without the artists' consent, as it's important to respect their creative rights.

Read also: