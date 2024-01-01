Turn of the year - These big music stars will be performing in the southwest in 2024

People in Baden-Württemberg can look forward to a large line-up of music stars in 2024. There is a large selection of concerts, especially in summer. International and national stars share the stages. Here is a brief overview of big names on big stages.

PINK

The American rock singer Pink (44, "Get The Party Started") is one of the most successful artists of our time. On July 19, the international star will be performing at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart as part of her "Summer Carnival" tour.

BACKSTREET BOYS

The Backstreet Boys are expected to perform at the second edition of the "Glücksgefühle-Festival" from September 12 to 15 at the Hockenheimring near Heidelberg. The US singers led by Nick Carter have made boyband history with songs such as "Quit Playing Games (with My Heart)", "Everybody" and "I Want It That Way". The festival line-up also includes: Tokio Hotel, Shirin David and Wincent Weiss.

LENNY KRAVITZ

US rock star Lenny Kravitz ("Fly Away") turns 60 in May. His fans will get to see the exceptional talent around two months later on July 25 at Stuttgart's Schlossplatz. Kravitz is one of a number of top-class artists who are expected to perform at the 30th edition of the Stuttgart Jazzopen.

HERBERT GRÖNEMEYER

Herbert Grönemeyer (67, "Mensch") will kick off the event at Stuttgart's Schlossplatz on July 24, performing together with the Stuttgart Philharmonic Orchestra.

STING

Visitors to the festival in Stuttgart can also look forward to British rock star Sting (72, "Desert Rose"). The multi-award-winning musician is scheduled to take to the stage on July 28. A few days earlier, he can be seen at Salem Castle (Lake Constance district) on July 23.

ED SHEERAN

British pop star Ed Sheeran (32, "Beautiful People") will not be performing on many stages in Germany in 2024. One of his rare appearances in Germany will be a flying visit to the "Southside" festival in Neuhausen ob Eck (Tuttlingen district) on June 22.

AVRIL LAVIGNE

Canadian singer Avril Lavigne (39) made her breakthrough in 2002 with her rebellious appearance and the hit "Sk8er Boi". Her performance at the "Southside" festival on June 23 should bring the charm of the 2000s back to the stage.

PET SHOP BOYS

The Pet Shop Boys ("Go West") are coming back to Europe with their "Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live" tour. On June 28, the British pop duo consisting of Neil Tennant (69) and Chris Lowe (64) will be performing at the SAP Arena in Mannheim.

JASON DERULO

US pop singer and TikTok star Jason Derulo (34, "Whatcha Say") is coming to Stuttgart for a concert next spring. He will play one of his five German concerts in the Porsche Arena on March 20 as part of his "Decade of Derulo World Tour" in the Swabian metropolis. The singer-songwriter is currently working on his fifth album.

Tour dates Pink Line-up Jazzopen in Stuttgart Line-up "Southside" Tour dates Sting Pet Shop Boys Jason Derulo Line-up "Glücksgefühle-Festival"

Source: www.stern.de