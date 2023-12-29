These are the movie highlights of 2024

Pause, postpone, wait and see - the coronavirus pandemic and strikes in Hollywood have really slowed down the cinema industry in recent years. But in 2024, Hollywood and co. finally want to get back on track. You can look forward to these film highlights.

In 2024, the cinema world will breathe a sigh of relief after turbulent years. After the coronavirus pandemic and the Hollywood strikes, postponed blockbuster releases are now on the agenda. Major new productions are being added. From classic sequels to comic spectacles and action thrillers, everything is on the cards. A look at the cinema highlights of the coming year.

The "Gladiator" is back

36 years after the surprise hit "Beetlejuice", the sequel is due to be released in cinemas next year. Tim Burton is once again directing. Fans of the horror comedy can look forward to a reunion with familiar faces: Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are back. The film follows on from the story of the first part, in which the poltergeist Beetlejuice was supposed to help a deceased couple to drive out the new family in their house. The movie is due to be released in September.

Cinema-goers did not have to wait quite as long for the second part of the Oscar-winning epic "Gladiator". However, it has been over 23 years since Ridley Scott's monumental film about the Roman general Maximus (Russell Crowe) was released. Part two is to be set 25 years later, with Paul Mescal in the leading role. According to the current plan, "Gladiator 2" will be released in cinemas in November.

A new film from the Lord of the Rings cosmos is also due to be released next year. "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" is a so-called prequel, i.e. it tells the prehistory of the saga. The work, which is due to be released in December, is set 183 years before the plot of the 2002 film "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers".

From "Dune" to "Mad Max"

The sequel to the science fiction film "Dune" starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya was set to be the blockbuster of 2023 - until the strike came. The second part by director Denis Villeneuve is set to be significantly more action-packed than the first part of the film about the war on a desert planet. It is now due to be released on February 29.

Otherwise, many action blockbusters will find their sequels in 2024: "Deadpool 3", the ironic superhero film starring Ryan Reynolds, is set to hit cinemas in the summer and is currently the only Marvel blockbuster in 2024. "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga", George Miller's long-awaited fifth installment in the Oscar-winning series, is set to premiere in May and once again stars Tom Hardy. The British star is also currently in front of the camera for the third "Venom" superhero flick, which is due to be released in November.

In "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire", two legendary cinematic monsters meet again, with Alexander Skarsgård and Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things") starring in the action fantasy film (cinema release in April). In addition, "Planet of the Apes: New Kingdom", the fourth part of the reboot action film series, is planned for May. "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" (cinema release probably in March) is set to complete the series of animated films about the spidery superhero.

Want some arthouse?

2024 will see the release of several arthouse films that have already wowed audiences at film festivals. Many are eagerly awaiting "Poor Things" with Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe. The modern, feminist Frankenstein tale by Giorgos Lanthimos will be released in German cinemas on January 18. Stone is a delight in her bizarre role as a woman who has been implanted with a baby's brain.

We can also eagerly await the drama "The Zone of Interest" by Jonathan Glazer, which has received much international praise. The film tells the story of the family of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss - Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller play the leading roles. In cinemas from February 29.

Two other productions with top-class casts promise to be exciting. Barry Levinson brings Robert De Niro to the big screen in a double role in the mobster drama "Wise Guys". He plays two mafia bosses in the film, which is due to be released in November.

In March, Anthony Hopkins can be seen in a historical drama about the British man Nicholas Winton, who organized the rescue of hundreds of Jewish children shortly before the Second World War. Other roles in "One Life" (cinema release in March) include Helena Bonham Carter and Johnny Flynn.

German productions also at the start

Some German cinema highlights for 2024 are also already known. For example, "The Life of Wishes". The comedy starring Matthias Schweighöfer is based on a novel by Thomas Glavinic, in which an advertising copywriter has three wishes - which has unexpected consequences. It is not yet known when the film will be released next year.

For now, "One Million Minutes" with Tom Schilling and Karoline Herfurth will be released on February 1. Christopher Doll's directorial debut tells the story of a couple who decide to spend time with their children more consciously and experience various adventures for almost two years - one million minutes.

Alles Fifty Fifty" with Moritz Bleibtreu and Laura Tonke is also about a family. The two play a couple who look after their son together after a separation. They think they are model parents, but it turns out that their son isn't all that well behaved. The comedy will be released in cinemas on March 7.

