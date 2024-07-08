Economist Ranking 2024 - These are the most liveable cities in the world - Germany continues to fall behind

Vienna is and remains the most livable city in the world. For years, the Austrian capital has topped the annual ranking of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). In 2018, 2019, 2022, and 2023, Vienna finished first. In 2024, the city scores the maximum points in the categories of Stability, Education, Infrastructure, and Healthcare.

The ten most livable cities in the world are all familiar faces, with only the order shuffled. Copenhagen, Denmark's capital, remains in second place. Zurich, Switzerland, moves up from sixth place to third, while Melbourne slides to fourth. Calgary in Canada and Geneva in Switzerland are newcomers to the top ten.

Most Livable Cities: No German Metropolis in the Top Ten

German metropolises, which ranked seventh in 2022, are once again not among the top performers. Berlin falls from 17th to 21st place. Hamburg loses five spots, Munich six – they now share 27th place. Stuttgart, which had been doing well, drops from 25th place to 30th in this year's ranking. Duesseldorf, which was 29th in 2023, settles for 33rd place.

The Global Liveability Index is compiled annually. For this, 173 cities are evaluated based on various criteria in the categories of Culture and Environment, Infrastructure, Education, Healthcare System, and Stability. European cities have been losing ground in recent years due to a lack of stability. In the overall ranking, they lost 0.3 points compared to the previous year. Geopolitical conflicts, an increase in crime, civil unrest, and the number of protests, as well as the housing crisis, are cited as reasons.

The greatest loser is Tel Aviv. The conflict in the Gaza Strip significantly affects the livability there, and there is a lack of stability. The Israeli city falls 20 places to 112th place in the Global Liveability Index.

Source: Global Liveability Index

