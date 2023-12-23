These are currently the best ultrabooks

If you are looking for a powerful yet compact notebook, an ultrabook is the right choice. Stiftung Warentest currently lists nine of them, all with good marks. An Apple MacBook Pro is at the top of the list, four powerful devices share second place and one laptop is the clear price-performance winner.

Hardly anyone today knows that the term "ultrabook" was once introduced by Intel for devices with certain minimum requirements. Today, they are regarded as powerful, high-quality and compact notebooks. Because they usually do not have a touchscreen, many users also consider ultrabooks to be Windows alternatives to Apple's MacBooks. Stiftung Warentest has nine current devices in this category in its list. Seven of them have just been tested, two were put to the test in the spring.

Apple defends 1st place

These include the front-runner MacBook Pro with a 14-inch display and M2 Pro chip. The devices with the M3 chip, which only recently came onto the market, did not make it into the current test. However, they differ largely only in their slightly higher computing power, which would be reflected in the sub-score for functions.

The MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, which costs an average of 2230 euros, received an overall score of 1.6. Functions and display received very good ratings, while the testers found endurance, handling and versatility to be good.

Four strong contenders, one clear price-performance winner

Also in the spring, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 with a 13.5-inch screen achieved a quality rating of 1.9. At a price of 1030 euros, it is not even half as expensive as the frontrunner and received consistently good marks from Stiftung Warentest, with the exception of only satisfactory versatility.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UM3402YA-KP389W received the same overall score in the latest test. Its average price is 1200 euros. The testers gave its great endurance a 1, otherwise it received good ratings in all other categories.

Third runner-up is the LG Gram 14Z90R-G.AA79G, which costs around 1450 euros. If the price is not reduced, Asus is ahead, as the ratings are practically identical.

In addition to the running performance, Stiftung Warentest also gave the display of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3Pro14 (1340 euros) a very good rating, otherwise the fourth ultrabook passed all other individual tests with a quality rating of 1.9.

The testers' price-performance tip is the Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-71-51JU. It costs an average of just 800 euros in online shops, but with an overall score of 2.1, it is only slightly weaker than the best ultrabooks in the product test. Its display is very good, functions, battery, handling and versatility are good.

Source: www.ntv.de