There's speculation about Miley Cyrus allegedly using drugs during her collaboration with Bruno Mars.

Last year, Miley Cyrus scored a massive summer hit with "Flowers," but recently, she's facing allegations of plagiarism. A company that owns the rights to Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man" is suing for damages, claiming "Flowers" copied substantial musical elements.

Cyrus released "Flowers" as a hit song in early 2023, apparently addressing her former spouse, actor Liam Hemsworth. However, she's now being accused of copyright infringement by her music industry colleague, Bruno Mars.

As per reports from TMZ, Tempo Music Investments argues that "Flowers" shares multiple musical similarities with Mars' 2012 ballad "When I Was Your Man." The investment firm asserts it holds a portion of the song's copyright and contends that the chorus, harmony, melody, chord progressions, and lyrics of "Flowers" were "deliberately" taken from Mars' track. According to the lawsuit, "The combination and numerous similarities between the two recordings leave no doubt that 'Flowers' wouldn't exist without 'When I Was Your Man.'"

Damages demanded

Tempo Music Investments is asking for unspecified damages. They also want "Flowers" removed from all versions of Cyrus' 2023 album "Endless Summer Vacation" and a prohibition on the singer performing the song again.

Both songs were successful for their artists, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. "When I Was Your Man" was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 56th Grammy Awards in 2014, while "Flowers" was even more successful. The song won Record of the Year, honoring the songwriters, and Best Pop Solo Performance, for which Mars was previously nominated. "Flowers" was also nominated for Song of the Year but did not win.

