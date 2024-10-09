There's a significant issue brewing among the German bob athletes.

The ongoing rivalry in the German bobsled scene is escalating, even before the start of the new season, and not just on the ice tract. Second place winner Johannes Lochner claimed that World Champion Francesco Friedrich proposed a move to Lochner's main brake man, Georg Fleischhauer, during an interview with the "Münchner Merkur/tz" media group based in Munich.

The attempted poaching attempt didn't materialize, but Lochner described Friedrich's offer as "audacious," made right after the conclusion of the previous season. Lochner believes that Friedrich breached an "unspoken rule" between the long-time competitors, which prohibited them from poaching each other's brake men.

"Absolute balderdash"

Friedrich categorically denies Lochner's allegations during a conversation with SID. "There isn't any such rule, it's pure balderdash." declared the 34-year-old: "Is there really such a thing in football? I don't perceive any conflict. Hansi hasn't contacted me. It was merely a straightforward chat between Georg Fleischhauer and I, discussing whether a collaboration might be mutually beneficial. It was about the chance he had the opportunity to seize. At that point in time, it remained unclear if Hansi would continue his athletic career."

Lochner, however, has vowed to react to this alleged "bombshell" on the ice. "Don't get me angry," said the native of Berchtesgaden: "This was a wake-up call. I am more motivated than ever before." He also confirmed securing sufficient backing to guarantee Fleischhauer's continued presence. He has also settled his own future in the sport, aiming to compete at least until the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina. After several discussions with his pregnant wife Hannah and a "family crisis meeting," he has decided to return to the starting line in Altenberg on December 7. In Friedrich's bobsled, Simon Wulff, a 2.02-meter tall sprinter and bobsled rookie, will fill in for Fleischhauer.

Despite the controversy, both athletes remain focused on their love for sports and the upcoming season. The escalating tension in the German bobsled scene has even sparked interest in other sports, with some fans comparing it to the transfer market in football.

