"It's common for folks on the political left to proclaim that there's a problem on both sides. I'm not saying we're always right as conservatives, nor that liberals always get things perfectly correct. However, there's a notable difference between us: recently, no one's attempted to take out Kamala Harris, whereas two people have made attempts on Donald Trump's life within the past couple of months," Vance stated at the Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition dinner in Atlanta.

"That's solid proof that the left needs to chill down a bit and stop this nonsense," he continued.

Vance pledged to pitch in to tone down the rhetoric and specifically addressed those advocating for Trump's "elimination," referring to New York Rep. Dan Goldman, who advocated for Trump's elimination in an interview last year.

"Someone's going to end up hurt by it and damage our country. Someone's going to end up hurt. Ponder the wide-ranging impact it would have on America if Trump suffered a serious injury. I assure you, I'll do my utmost to tone down the rhetoric," Vance declared.

"Besides, the folks screaming about Trump's elimination? Just stop it or you'll cause some harm," he added.

Ryan Wesley Routh, the presumed shooter in the apparent assassination attempt against Trump, was arraigned on charges of gun possession by a convicted felon and possession of a gun with an obliterated serial number during a hearing in federal court Monday morning.

The investigation into Sunday's apparent assault on Trump is ongoing, and further charges could be filed, as per law enforcement sources familiar with the situation, who informed CNN. An initial set of firearms-related charges were brought in to keep Routh in custody while investigators delve further into the incident.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw explained that a Secret Service agent shot at the gunman, who was positioned around 500 yards away from Trump. Bradshaw confirmed that the gunman didn't exchange fire, escaping in a car. Secret Service later suggested Routh could not aim at Trump.

Alongside the fence, investigators found a sniper's nest, complete with a scoped rifle, a GoPro camera, and backpacks with protective ceramic plates.

President Joe Biden shared his relief over Trump's safety in a telephone conversation with his predecessor on Monday afternoon, which the White House described as a "cordial conversation."

Trump affirmed this, stating in a statement that the duo had a pleasant chat and discussed Secret Service security.

Earlier that day, Biden expressed his desire for Congress to provide the U.S. Secret Service with additional support in response to the incident.

Vice President Kamala Harris likewise expressed gratitude that Trump made it through the incident subsequently.

"As we gather facts, allow me to be crystal clear: I denounce political violence. It's imperative that we all contribute in making sure this situation doesn't escalate further into violence," Harris said.

"I'm grateful that Donald Trump is safe," she concluded.

The ongoing political tension seems to be fueling dangerous sentiments, as evidenced by the recent attempts on Trump's life. It's crucial for everyone involved in politics to reconsider their language and actions, as politics should never lead to physical harm.

