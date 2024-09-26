There's a rising trend in respiratory ailments.

As we move into the typical colder season, the number of respiratory ailments is on the rise. Individuals across various age groups are experiencing these issues at elevated rates, as per the most recent ARE report released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Alongside rhinoviruses, COVID-19 remains the primary cause, with the SARS-CoV-2 sublineage BA.5 making up 41% during the week starting September 16. The sublineage XEC, now responsible for 21%, is likewise spreading in Germany. XEC was initially detected in the country back in July 2024.

Richard Neher, a researcher from the Biozentrum at the University of Basel, shared that the XEC variant possesses an edge in transmission but is not expected to exhibit considerable distinctions from the current dominant variants in regards to other important factors. It does not, for instance, result in more serious illness.

In total, the RKI report suggests about 1,500 instances of COVID-19 for every 100,000 residents (compared to the previous week's 800). The number of influenza cases reported so far remains low.

The Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) advises individuals aged 60 and above, as well as adults with existing health issues, to receive a COVID-19 booster shot during the fall. Additionally, influenza vaccination is suggested for specific demographic groups.

