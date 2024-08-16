There's a lot at stake for Hansi Flick at Barça.

Hansi Flick kicks off the season with FC Barcelona. For the former national team coach, a lot is at stake. The fact that their great rival Real Madrid has snapped up what is arguably the world's best player, Kylian Mbappé, should not deter the coach and his team from their course.

Hansi Flick wanted to make a good first impression in his new home. So, the former national team coach accepted the microphone at the FC Barcelona season opening, hesitated for a few seconds - and then enchanted the fans with a few words. "I am very happy to be here," said the former national team coach in fairly decent Catalan. Still a bit rough, but enough to trigger great joy.

But when Flick starts the new season with Barça against FC Valencia on Saturday (9:30 p.m./DAZN and live ticker at ntv.de), he knows that the time for niceties is over. After all, a lot is at stake for Flick: The difficult years with the German national team, culminating in the debacle at the World Cup in Qatar, have left their mark, his reputation as a coach has suffered. But now, in Spain, everything is supposed to be better. Away from the gray areas, towards sporting success.

For Flick, the five-time Champions League winner is an "incredible" club. "I could feel it from the first second I arrived here," he said, and he has already clearly formulated his goals before his debut: "Win titles." Despite the high pressure, Flick approaches his Catalan opportunity with great optimism. "We have the opportunity to be successful here," he emphasized at his official presentation. The fact that their great rival Real Madrid has now also snapped up what is arguably the world's best player, Kylian Mbappé, alongside the already established superstars Vinícius Jr. and "captain" Jude Bellingham, should not deter the coach and his team from their course.

A first wake-up call

After all, there is also a lot of untapped potential in their own squad. In attack, Flick can rely on super dribblers, wonder kids, and European champions like Lamine Yamal. Former Leipzig player Dani Olmo is another of the Spanish Euro heroes in the squad. In addition, there are the highly rated Gavi and Pedri, as well as defensive chief Ronald Araújo. However, the central defender and young strategist Gavi are currently injured. In midfield, İlkay Gündoğan is supposed to pull the strings, Marc-André ter Stegen continues to guard the goal, officially the Barça captain this season. And in attack, there is still a Robert Lewandowski.

Now, Flick has to turn this collection of stars into a cohesive, successful unit. Something he was unable to achieve with the DFB. How difficult this task will be was also shown by the recently botched practice match against French vice-champions AS Monaco. In the end, the scoreboard showed a clear 0-3 - and the Spanish press did not hold back. "Laughable" and "devastating" was the performance, "a first wake-up call" before the start of the season.

But Flick looks optimistically to the future. He is convinced, he assured, that his protégés will show a better performance in the first game of the Primera División. "We didn't play with our normal pace or normal combinations, we lost many balls," Flick criticized: "I know that the team can play much better." The opening game will provide further answers.

