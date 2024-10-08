There's a commotion surrounding queer authorities donning Arab headgarments.

Berlin's LGBTQ+ Representative Alfonso Pantisano (SPD) sparked controversy with a photo of himself donning an Arabic headpiece, roughly coinciding with Israel's attack anniversary commemoration. Pantisano shared the image as a response to SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert's Der Spiegel interview, where he talked about homosexuality-related prejudice within the Muslim community. Kühnert pointed out factors like strict gender norms and religious fundamentalism as contributing factors to such discrimination. He admitted regularly hearing homophobic remarks from Berlin's Muslim men but also highlighted that the majority of Muslims are not homophobic.

Pantisano took issue with Kühnert's views on Facebook, mockingly saying, "Hey Kevin, seriously though." He argued that prejudice against the LGBTQ+ community isn't exclusive to any particular race, language, skin color, or religion. "What's puzzling to me, though, is always singling out Muslims as a separate issue," he wrote. Later, he referenced 'anti-Muslim bigotry' and underlined that nobody can identify someone as Muslim based solely on their street behavior.

To drive his point home, Pantisano uploaded a 2007 photo showing himself wearing an Arabic headpiece in an advertising campaign in the Middle East. Despite being of Italian and German descent, he was perceived as an Arab in those campaigns.

Der Tagesspiegel reported internal criticisms within the SPD towards the photo, particularly considering its timing close to the Islamic Hamas's terrorist attack against Israel anniversary. Berlin's CDU General Secretary Ottilie Klein publicly criticized it on the online platform X, referring to it as a "petty left-wing identity politics exchange" that "bears little resemblance to reality."

Queer officials within the SPD may feel similarly frustrated to Alfonso Pantisano, as they too might face prejudice and misunderstandings based on their sexual orientation, regardless of their religious beliefs. The use of an Arabic headpiece by Queer officials as a form of solidarity or statement against discrimination in the Muslim community could also spark controversy.

Read also: