"The dreamboat" - There will be four films again in 2024

With the episode "Das Traumschiff: Lappland" (2022), ZDF broke with tradition. This episode of the popular long-running series was the first not to be broadcast in the three traditional slots - Christmas, New Year and Easter. Instead, it was shown on the Sunday after "Wetten, dass...?". In 2023, the broadcaster repeated the procedure, again showing a fourth "Traumschiff" film on the Sunday after the legendary Saturday evening show with presenter Thomas Gottschalk (73).

And what are the plans for 2024 - now that "Wetten, dass...?" is history for the time being? "Four 'Traumschiff' editions are also planned for this year," said the responsible ZDF spokesperson at the request of spot on news. After the New Year's edition, three broadcasts are still scheduled for the current year.

Going to Thailand at Easter

The broadcaster has already revealed this much about the next upcoming episode: "Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, 8:15 p.m., 'Das Traumschiff: Phuket' is expected to be broadcast." However, it is unclear whether the extra edition will then run again in November, because: "Further broadcast dates have not yet been set," says the spokesperson.

However, this year will not only see busy broadcasts, the TV travel series created in 1981 by producer Wolfgang Rademann (1934-2016) will also be expanded by four more films in 2024. "By summer 2024, four 'dream ships' will be filmed with the destinations Argentina, Curacao, Miami and Hudson Valley," says the broadcaster.

However, it is still a big secret which actresses, actors and guest stars will be sailing the world's oceans with Captain Max Parger (Florian Silbereisen, 42), staff captain Martin Grimm (Daniel Morgenroth, 60), hotel manager Hanna Liebhold (Barbara Wussow, 62), ship's doctor Dr. Jessica Delgado (Collien Ulmen-Fernandes, 42) and cruise director Oskar Schifferle (Harald Schmidt, 66). "The cast of the individual films has not yet been finalized," says ZDF.

Incidentally, the Easter edition has been around since 2017. From 2012 to 2016, the TV sails were only hoisted at Christmas and New Year. From 2000 to 2011, there were sometimes two and sometimes three editions. The first New Year's Day episode aired in 1984, the first on Boxing Day in 1990.

