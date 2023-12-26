There can only be one

Top acrobatic performances, music for almost all tastes and a leading actress in impressive Duracell mode: Helene Fischer leaves nothing to be desired in her brilliant Christmas show return.

After a three-year break due to coronavirus, the world of pop hits is back in Christmas mode. The reason: the queen is back. After her record-breaking concert in August 2022 (Helene Fischer performed in front of over 130,000 fans in Munich) and the acclaimed tour this year, it's finally time for the curtain to rise again for the "Helene Fischer Show". Hungry and jittery as a pack of meerkats on speed, the fans look into the crystal ball. What has the mistress brought with her? Which star guests will be at the mistress' beck and call? And will everything remain intact this time? In the Düsseldorf exhibition hall, question marks are stacked up like foam cubes in the Jumphouse.

12,000 fanatical fans are at the feet of the pop queen from the very first minute. Wearing a yellow glittery frock and holding a golden microphone, Helene presents herself as "completely detached" and euphoric as ever. While an impressive laser show in the background keeps the crowd in suspense, Helene dances on a lifting stage. Christmas show colleagues such as Carmen Nebel, Anna Lena Dörr and co. can only dream of such an impressive show foundation. After just a few minutes, the Christmas show hierarchy is restored. As expected, Helene Fischer is once again enthroned at the top of the show podium.

Peter Maffay hasn't forgotten how to rock

But she also has a lot planned for her return to the Christmas program. As in the nine previous Christmas shows, stars from almost all genres will once again be performing. From Beatrice Egli, with whom Helene Fischer even gets all the climate activists on board ("Zuhaus"), to Scottish soul singer Emeli Sandé ("Read All About It"), to veteran rocker Peter Maffay, who brings the hall to the boil with his hit "Sonne in der Nacht": for 180 minutes, Helene Fischer not only draws on the full range of guest bookings.

You may think what you like about her music. The fact is that no other entertainer in Germany can sweep across the stage with such energy, professionalism and versatility. Whether side by side with the very young (Olivia Lynes, Emma Kok), together with internationally celebrated alumni (Simple Minds, Dave Stewart), hand in hand with the German rock-pop-rap elite (Ben Zucker, Nena, Shirin David) or walking the comedy path (Tahnee) and taking the piss out of herself in the process: Helene Fischer dances successfully at all kinds of weddings.

Helene Fischer at lofty heights

In addition to lots of music, the "Helene Fischer Show" is also known for its daring acrobatic acts and forays into the world of musicals. In this anniversary show, the ensemble from "Moulin Rouge", the Austrian group gymnastics experts from "Zurcaroh" and the show group "The Freaks" will provide acrobatic and musical group highlights. Of course, Helene Fischer will once again be in the thick of it when it comes to acrobatic acts at lofty heights. Either in a silver glitter ball or on the dizzying sky ladder, the pop queen floats towards the roof of the hall - and all without a bloody nose or a plaster break. Top!

The Düsseldorf audience is blown away. After three hours, Helene Fischer pulls out all the stops once again. While lightning flashes through the hall in the background and the pyro department goes all out one last time, the leading actress is enthroned on a lifting platform, gesticulating wildly and singing her power number "Blitz". By now, no one in the exhibition hall is sitting in their seats. Even at home on the TV couch, one or two people are still clapping their hands enthusiastically long after midnight. Helene is back. With this in mind: Merry Christmas!

