"There can be no talk of a 'milestone'": Media comment on the EU asylum reform

After years of negotiations, the EU can now tackle a major asylum reform. An agreement reached in Brussels on Wednesday provides for numerous tightening of the existing rules of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS). "This will limit irregular migration and relieve the burden on countries that are particularly affected - including Germany," said Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). Human rights organizations, on the other hand, voiced harsh criticism.

Augsburger Allgemeine:

"Now Europe is experiencing a turning point. The EU is massively tightening the rules to curb irregular immigration. The hardliners have prevailed. Nevertheless, the expectations of many crisis-stricken citizens can only be disappointed. In times of overcrowded gymnasiums and overburdened municipalities, their longing for a quick solution is understandable. However, even in the best-case scenario, the effects of this reform will only be felt in the distant future. In less favorable scenarios, the deaths in the Mediterranean will continue. The suffering of refugees could even increase if even traumatized minors suddenly find themselves in detention-like camps."

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung:

"The border procedures that are now to be introduced are a first step towards sorting out at least those arriving from countries where there is little persecution. (...) This course correction is not as inhumane as the refugee associations make it out to be. (...) The most important effect that the new border procedures can have is to reduce the pull effect of the previous practice. The EU must counteract the expectation that a successful arrival almost always leads to a right of residence in the end. (...) The new system will only work if the countries at the external border enforce it and cooperation with countries of origin and transit works. The EU has not been good at either so far. This reform was certainly not the last. (...)"

Frankfurter Rundschau:

"The German government talks about 'humanity and order', but neither the one nor the other will be achieved with this reform. It is pure wishful thinking when those responsible in Berlin declare that Geas could put an end to the deaths in the Mediterranean and lawlessness at the external borders. There is nothing to suggest that the regulations adopted will contribute to this. The EU is running away from its responsibility.

Not even the calculation of being able to counter the racist parties in the European elections will work out. Because in the end, right-wing policies always strengthen those who have been waiting for them on the far right - and who turn sentiment into votes."

The Bell:

"The fact that the EU has finally agreed on asylum reform after years of tough debates is undoubtedly a step forward. One positive aspect is that there will be uniform procedures at the external borders and that the burden of caring for refugees will be shared more fairly between countries. In future, countries that do not want to take in refugees will have to provide financial support and will not be able to shirk their obligations as before. However, there can be no talk of a 'milestone', as some EU politicians are calling the reform. Because some measures are likely to prove less effective in practice than they sound in theory."

Südwest-Presse:

"Those who are allowed into Europe are to be distributed in a spirit of solidarity. Want to bet that won't work either? Some countries are buying their way in, others are ignoring the rules. If everything works out, there should hardly be any more reasons for deportation, but the deportation measures will be tightened anyway. The 'repatriation' figures will increase, but certainly not to the extent that the majority of Germans are happy with. Turning Europe into a fortress will only solve a few problems, but will create new ones. What happens, for example, if people in the asylum centers at the EU borders do not want to wait for the end of their procedure? Will weapons then be used? But new ideas are already emerging. Why not sell asylum seekers to countries in Africa? The next EU asylum reform is sure to come."

Die Welt:

"It won't stay with Geas. Geas is just the first step towards a third country solution based on the Australian model. There, all refugees are immediately taken to Papua New Guinea, where their asylum application is processed. (...) There will be a similar regulation in the EU. Most member states are in favor of this. The Greens in the German government in particular are still reluctant and have already blocked this route once, much to the annoyance of neighboring countries.

But the German government will come to its senses. Slowly, even it is realizing that its false understanding of coming to terms with the past and its moral megalomania in the refugee crisis are endangering the stability of society."

