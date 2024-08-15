There are no rules at snack boards.

Natalie Thomson's versatile platters are a hit at every party and have become a staple, thanks to social media. In a cookbook, the successful food stylist and chef has compiled all her expertise, offering inspiration and recipes for every occasion.

The "cold platter" with slices of sausage and cheese, three radishes, and a cucumber is still on the menu at some restaurants, but let's be honest: it's been outdated for ages! We can do better, especially with Natalie Thomson's ideas to rely on. She is a food stylist and private chef who has been writing recipes for print and television formats for over ten years. In 2012, she graduated from the Leiths Cookery School in London and now works in London and Buckinghamshire.

Her idea and recipe book about the colorful world of appetizing platters was published in London last year under the title "The Grazing Table" and is available in German as "Snack-Boards / Fingerfood from around the world for shared enjoyment." Large, high-quality photos ensure that each platter looks stunning in every format. I feel completely inspired and, as I'm about to turn a "round" age (not waist-related and I'll only be "half-round"), I'm eagerly flipping through the book. Many of the platters can be prepared in advance, minimizing stress, and I won't have to constantly run back and forth from the kitchen at my upcoming garden party. Thanks to various tips from Thomson, it could be a relaxing birthday!

Platters that mean the world

"A snack board goes beyond the humble cheese and sausage platter and can turn even a simple gathering into something special: Food is shared, conversation flows, and new things are tried. It can bring more joy than a traditional sit-down meal. And you don't have to overwhelm with quantities. In this book, I present snack boards in various sizes, from a romantic evening for two to a family gathering for ten or more. Of course, the quantities can be adjusted up or down to suit your guests' preferences," the book explains.

In other words, the art of snack boards is outlined, and you'll see that there are no rules. Creativity is key. Well, almost no rules: Use high-quality ingredients, avoid boring fillers, and make sure everything is edible, including the decoration. Or, as Natalie Thomson puts it: "The most important question to ask yourself when assembling a snack board is: What would you like to eat?"

Many of the snack boards in the book have a homemade element (with a recipe included), but this is not a requirement and will certainly be appreciated by your guests. In general, you don't have to make everything yourself; smart shopping is key. Thanks to Natalie Thomson, I'll finally learn to buy the right quantities, as I tend to overdo it. It's not like anyone would go hungry! I'm sure that even with less food, no one would leave hungry. But I usually send guests home with leftovers, purely out of self-interest, so I don't have to eat them for a whole week. The book now provides guidelines on how much to plan per person.

Of course, it also depends on the composition of your guests. It makes a difference whether you're catering to ten bowling buddies or ten salad-loving sisters. Elderly people and young children might not fit the "normal portions" either. Whether the platters are meant to be just a snack or a full meal also affects the quantity. So, the guidelines are not a strict rule, but rather a general guideline.

Important too is the interplay of individual elements on the platters. The ratio between the main ingredients (meat, cheese, bread) must be balanced, writes Natalie Thomson. Everything should have a counterpart: no cheese without crackers or chutney. Moreover, you don't have to put everything on that fits - one main ingredient is enough and many "supporting roles" make the board appetizing and surprisingly varied.

Boards for all senses

The preparation for snack boards begins not just at the grocery store, but also in choosing the right base. The author explains the pros and cons of different materials: wood, slate, marble, serving platters, plates, and trays. There are also tips on size and shape. As before, "there are no fixed rules you have to follow." That enough serving utensils are available, so not everything has to be eaten with fingers, goes without saying. Forward thinking and planning make a big difference, allowing you to relax and enjoy the party with your guests. With the many ideas and tips from the author, perfect meals can be created - whether it's a hearty breakfast, a fine lunch, or a leisurely dinner. The cookbook offers the full range of appetizers in five chapters. Natalie Thomson has thought of all eaters, with vegan and vegetarian options as well as meat and fish lovers. Delicious, sweet, savory, mild, and fresh delicacies like a cheese tasting board, a bruschetta board, tapas, canapés, and chocolate mousse are beautifully arranged in the recipe chapters. The ingredients can be adjusted, supplemented, or exchanged at any time. "Snack boards should look beautiful, offer deliciousness, and cause no stress."

After reading the introduction, you're already quite knowledgeable and know what's needed and how to proceed best. The snack board universe with dos and don'ts lies before you. "Tips & Tricks" and wine recommendations conclude the introduction, and then it's off to the suggestions and recipes for countless snack boards. Here's one more Thomson tip for you: "Think like a mad scientist or a child when planning your boards. The boards should be fun, so choose elements that can be spread, dipped, sprinkled, or squeezed. A snack board should be an experience for all the senses."

Canapé Board for 4 to 6 people

"The canapé board is the most elegant of all. Perfect for a party with drinks or as an aperitif before the meal. You don't have to make every element yourself; even a homemade canapé will impress your friends."

Ingredients:

1 portion of Parmesan chorizo puffs (see recipe)

a selection of skewers, e.g., mozzarella balls, salami, and basil, satay chicken

a selection of crostini, e.g., sun-dried tomatoes and Manchego or burrata, pesto, and tomato

a selection of bite-sized canapés, e.g., croquettes and arancini

Recipe for Parmesan chorizo puffs

Preparation:

For Parmesan-Chorizo Profiteroles, preheat the oven to 200°C (top/bottom heat) and line two baking trays with parchment paper. In a pot, bring milk, 100 ml water, and butter to a boil over medium heat, then add flour and salt. Stir vigorously until a smooth dough forms that pulls away from the pot sides. Stir in the Parmesan. Let the dough cool slightly (so the eggs don't scramble), then gradually beat in the eggs, one at a time, until a smooth, glossy dough forms that slowly drips off the spoon (you may not need all the eggs). Fill the dough into a piping bag with a large hole tip and pipe cherry-sized mounds onto the baking trays, leaving space between them. Use a lightly dampened finger to flatten the dough peaks to prevent burning. Sprinkle some water over the trays and bake the profiteroles for 8-10 minutes without opening the oven door.

Using a skewer, poke a small hole in the bottom of the profiteroles and then place them back in the oven, hole side up, for 8-10 minutes until completely dried out. Remove and let them cool completely.

For the filling, melt the butter in a pot over medium heat. Add the chorizo and cook until all the fat is rendered. Add the flour and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and gradually whisk in the milk using a whisk. Return to the heat and stir constantly until the mixture thickens. Stir in the Parmesan, season with salt and pepper, and let it cool slightly. Fill into a piping bag.

Cut the profiteroles in half, fill the bottom half with the Parmesan-chorizo mixture, and place the top half on top.

To serve, arrange a selection of your favorite canapés (the list above is just a suggestion) on a slate platter.

Serve 4-6 canapés per person with drinks or 8-10 per person as a light meal.

Larb Board for 4 People

"Since I first tried this dish at a wonderful restaurant in Soho, London, I've been obsessed. My version is milder, as I don't like it too spicy. This dish is great for sharing and your guests will love it."

Ingredients:

1 portion of pork Larb (see recipe)

500g cooked jasmine rice

8-12 romaine lettuce leaves

Fresh coriander

Lime wedges

Cucumber slices

Roasted peanuts, crushed

Pork Larb Recipe

Instructions:

Prepare the pork Larb: Toast the dry rice in a small pan over low heat without oil, stirring frequently, until golden brown. Transfer to a spice grinder or blender and grind into a fine powder. Heat oil in a large pan over high heat and cook the pork until just cooked through. Stir in the fish sauce and 1 tbsp water, then remove from heat. Add lime juice, sugar, shallots, chilies, and ground rice. Stir in the herbs and spring onions.

3. To serve, use a medium-sized, heat-resistant wooden board that can accommodate the pan. Place the cooked rice in a bowl on the board. Arrange the lettuce leaves and other ingredients around the edges of the board (place the peanuts in a separate bowl) and finally place the pan with the hot Larb in the center. Let your guests help themselves while the meat is still hot.

Tip:

For this recipe, you can also use chicken drumsticks cut into pieces and deboned, or crumbled firm tofu, and cook them like the pork.

Enjoy the colorful platters, wishes Heidi Driesner.

