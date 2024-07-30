- Their lifestyle show is set to debut in 2025

The new lifestyle show, which Duchess Meghan (42) has been filming for Netflix since April, is set to premiere in the coming year, according to information from the U.S. portal "Page Six." Industry sources have revealed this. The filming for the untitled project is said to be completed, but the finalization will take several more months as the episodes need to be synchronized with sound and subtitles for all countries in the world. It is expected to be available on the streaming service at the beginning of 2025.

Duchess Meghan as the new Martha Stewart?

The show is said to follow Meghan's new lifestyle brand "American Riviera Orchard." It is rumored that the Duchess will be seen cooking and presenting herself as a kind of new Martha Stewart (82). Whether Prince Harry (39) will also be seen is not yet known.

There is also no confirmed date for the introduction of the brand. The Duchess, who celebrates her 43rd birthday on Sunday, is said to be planning to launch the show together with the brand, which is expected to include a range of products from jam to dog biscuits.

Business meeting in the Hamptons

The mother of two may have picked up some tips when she met with influential businesswomen at the G9 Ventures Summit in the Hamptons on July 26, led by Amy Griffin (58). Stars such as actress Laura Dern (57) and makeup guru Bobbi Brown, as well as Meghan's friends Misha Nonoo and Victoria Jackson, also attended the event.

