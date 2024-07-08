Culture - Theater Magdeburg: Open-air musical breaks records

The Theater Magdeburg ended its season with a completely sold-out Domplatz-Open-Air production of "Love never dies", the sequel to "The Phantom of the Opera" by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The 18 performances of "Love never dies" were sold out before the premiere in June, as a theater spokesperson announced. A total of 22,876 spectators would have achieved a 100% occupancy rate with full seating capacity. General Intendant Julien Chavaz spoke of the greatest success in the history of the Domplatz-Open-Air. The Theater Magdeburg was the first city theater to receive the performance rights for the musical.

In the summer of 2025, "The Addams Family" will be shown on the Domplatz. "In the 1930s, comic artist Charles Addams created the peculiar anti-family par excellence for the renowned magazine 'The New Yorker', which loves the macabre", according to the Theater Magdeburg. After several television series and two film adaptations, the Grusel-Family has also arrived on the musical stage. The premiere is planned for June 20, 2025. Currently, 5,620 tickets have been sold for the planned performances of "The Addams Family". That's 24.5% of all available tickets, the Theater Magdeburg announced.

