Financial difficulties - Theater Eisleben sees its existence threatened

Theater Eisleben fears imminent insolvency because the district of Mansfeld-Südharz is in financial difficulties and is not providing any money for the time being. The theater will now have to finance itself from its reserves, according to a statement on Thursday. If no solution is found by the end of January 2024, Kulturwerk gGmbH will have to file for insolvency. "This is because the financial cushion will be exhausted by the time the February wages are paid to its 45 employees," it said. "Theater Eisleben is therefore in complete planning uncertainty and its existence is threatened."

The district of Mansfeld-Südharz is currently facing great financial difficulties and has applied to the state of Saxony-Anhalt for financial aid amounting to 93.4 million euros. The state is currently reviewing this. The background to this is a defeat in a legal dispute with towns and municipalities over the so-called district levy.

Recently, the district canceled the signing of the already negotiated theater contract for the years 2024 to 2028 with the city of Eisleben and the state of Saxony-Anhalt. Contracts for a number of other theaters and orchestras in the state, however, were signed. They give the theaters planning security.

Theater Eisleben celebrated its 70th birthday this year, it was reported.

Source: www.stern.de