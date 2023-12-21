For 2024 to 2028 - Theater and orchestra contracts are signed

Saxony-Anhalt is funding municipal orchestras and theaters with around 276 million euros until 2028. As a basis for this, Minister of State and Culture Rainer Robra (CDU) and representatives of the supporting organizations will sign the theater and orchestra contracts on Thursday (3 p.m.). Robra emphasized in advance that the state wanted to strengthen the ambitions of the theatres and continue to offer them a stable basis for the implementation of varied, ambitious and attractive repertoires.

The theater and puppet theater Magdeburg, the Theater, Oper und Orchester GmbH Halle, the Theater Naumburg, the Nordharzer Städtebundtheater and the Theater der Altmark will benefit. The state also supports the Mitteldeutsche Kammerphilharmonie Schönebeck and the Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra Wernigerode. They are all supported by local authorities and the state contributes a share of the funding in each case.

A contract has also been negotiated for the Eisleben Theater. However, it will not be signed for the time being because the district of Mansfeld-Südharz, as the responsible body, sees itself in an unclear financial situation. On Friday, the district announced that it would have to apply for emergency aid from the state of Saxony-Anhalt. The background to this is a defeat in a legal dispute over the so-called district levy. As a result, 157 million euros are missing at a stroke, as district administrator André Schröder (CDU) said. The contract for the Anhaltisches Theater Dessau has also not yet been signed; according to a spokesperson, it is on the home straight.

Source: www.stern.de