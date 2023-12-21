Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmusiccdusaxony-anhaltorchestratheatermunicipalities

Theater and orchestra contracts are signed

Saxony-Anhalt is funding municipal orchestras and theaters with around 276 million euros until 2028. As a basis for this, Minister of State and Culture Rainer Robra (CDU) and representatives of the supporting organizations will sign the theater and orchestra contracts on Thursday (3 p.m.)....

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read

For 2024 to 2028 - Theater and orchestra contracts are signed

Saxony-Anhalt is funding municipal orchestras and theaters with around 276 million euros until 2028. As a basis for this, Minister of State and Culture Rainer Robra (CDU) and representatives of the supporting organizations will sign the theater and orchestra contracts on Thursday (3 p.m.). Robra emphasized in advance that the state wanted to strengthen the ambitions of the theatres and continue to offer them a stable basis for the implementation of varied, ambitious and attractive repertoires.

The theater and puppet theater Magdeburg, the Theater, Oper und Orchester GmbH Halle, the Theater Naumburg, the Nordharzer Städtebundtheater and the Theater der Altmark will benefit. The state also supports the Mitteldeutsche Kammerphilharmonie Schönebeck and the Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra Wernigerode. They are all supported by local authorities and the state contributes a share of the funding in each case.

A contract has also been negotiated for the Eisleben Theater. However, it will not be signed for the time being because the district of Mansfeld-Südharz, as the responsible body, sees itself in an unclear financial situation. On Friday, the district announced that it would have to apply for emergency aid from the state of Saxony-Anhalt. The background to this is a defeat in a legal dispute over the so-called district levy. As a result, 157 million euros are missing at a stroke, as district administrator André Schröder (CDU) said. The contract for the Anhaltisches Theater Dessau has also not yet been signed; according to a spokesperson, it is on the home straight.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
The product mentioned in the text has been recalled. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bio Company recalls goji berries

Due to the risk of salmonella, the manufacturer Bio Company is recalling goji berries with a best-before date of 28.05.2024. The warning relates to the 100-gram pre-packaged product, the company announced on the lebensmittelwarnung.de platform on Friday. Packs with a different best-before date...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public