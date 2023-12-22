People - The youngest from "Klimbim" - Ingrid Steeger died

Some called her Mini-Marilyn. For most, however, Ingrid Steeger was the "funny girl" from the TV series "Klimbim". In the 1970s, the ARD comedy made the actress one of the best-known TV faces in West Germany.

As the blonde, freckle-faced daughter Gaby of the chaotic"Klimbim" family, she sang: "Then I'll make a slit in my dress and find it wonderful." For her frivolous role in "Klimbim" - one of the first German comedy shows - she was awarded the Adolf Grimme Prize.

Died at the age of 76

Things had been quiet around Steeger recently. During rehearsals for the Bad Hersfeld Festival in May 2019, she appeared ailing and had to be supported when walking and standing. Now Steeger has died at the age of 76. This was confirmed to Deutsche Presse-Agentur on Friday evening by Steeger's private circle.

The "undressing lady of the nation" did not have any television roles for a long time, but the actress initially found a new professional home in the theater. "I've started to feel really comfortable and choose what I really like," she said on her 65th birthday.

New professional home in the theater

She mainly appeared on stage in boulevard plays, such as "Jackpot" at the Komödie Kassel. She enjoyed success at various venues alongside Jochen Busse and Simone Rethel in the comedy "Der Kurschattenmann".

Steeger took a break to recover after exhausting tours, according to people close to her at the beginning of 2017. "She's having a little break at the moment. But she's already tingling again," an acquaintance from her circle of friends revealed before her 70th birthday.

Steeger's career began after jobs as a model with the legendary "Schoolgirl Report" in the cinema. She later got roles in crime series such as "Der Kommissar" and "Derrick" and worked with greats such as Curd Jürgens, Harald Juhnke and Horst Tappert. She played with Iris Berben in the series "Zwei himmlische Töchter". In the 1990s, she also appeared in the four-part series "Der große Bellheim".

Stumbled into television

Born in Berlin, she originally wanted to become a commercial artist. She once said that she more or less stumbled into television. "Klimbim" by Michael Pfleghar, whose partner she was for a few years, opened many doors for her without her having planned it.

Years ago, her life went off the rails. Steeger lived on Hartz IV for a while before she started working in the theater. She also caused a sensation with private confessions.

Married to director Dieter Wedel

She once confided to the newspaper "B.Z." that she was regularly beaten by her parents as a child. Steeger, who has been married twice and had several relationships, told the Bild newspaper that almost all men had treated her badly. In 2018, however, she defended director Dieter Wedel, with whom she was together for a long time, against accusations of alleged sexual assault. She had never experienced him as sexually aggressive. She had "the best time" with him.

Steeger's "life companion" in her apartment in Munich's Schwabing district was later her little Yorkshire dog "Eliza Doolittle". Steeger was committed to helping the homeless. And came to terms with old age.

"Getting older is not nice"

"You're just too old for some roles," she once said in an interview on her website, which was later taken offline. Women have a harder time. "Men are allowed to look old. Women aren't allowed to." She also admits without equivocation: "Getting older is not nice."

In fact, she already has a stone for her grave: a huge snail. But she wasn't thinking directly about death, it was more of a garden stone. "I don't really see the snail as a gravestone, but rather as a work of art." If there is ever an inscription on it, it could be the text from earlier, which is also the title of her biography: "...and find it wonderful!"

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de