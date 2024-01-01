Margrethe II abdicates - The years have left "their mark"

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (83) is retiring. In her traditional New Year's address, the monarch announced that she would be abdicating in just two weeks' time. Margrethe II, the longest-serving monarch in Europe since the death of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022), is not getting any younger. She has been thinking about abdicating for almost a year now.

Time has also left its mark on Margrethe II

"Tonight I would like to say a very special thank you. Thank you for the warmth and care that I and my family have received over many, many years," the Queen explained in her speech before making her surprise announcement. "In two weeks' time, I will have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years. Such a length of time leaves its mark on everyone - including me. Time takes its toll and the number of 'aches and pains' increases. You can't do as much as you used to be able to."

In February 2023, Margrethe II of Denmark underwent extensive back surgery in Copenhagen. Although it went "according to plan", as it was called at the time, the 83-year-old also used the operation as an opportunity to think about her succession. "Thanks to the competent medical staff who looked after me, everything went well," she confirmed once again in her speech. But: "The operation inevitably gave me cause to think about the future - whether now would be the right time to pass on responsibility to the next generation."

The right time has come

"I have decided that now is the right time," explained the Queen, who will abdicate in the middle of the month. "On January 14, 2024, 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father, I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik." Frederik of Denmark (55) is Margrethe's eldest son.

Margrethe II used the rest of the New Year's speech to thank her once again. "Tonight I would first and foremost like to express my gratitude. Thank you for the overwhelming warmth and support I have received over all these years," she explained. "The support and help I have received over the years have been vital to the success of my task. I hope that the new King and Queen will have the same trust and dedication that I have received." Frederik has been married to Mary of Denmark (51) since 2004.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de