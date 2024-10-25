The worldwide issue of compulsive gambling continues to pose challenges.

Gambling addiction is causing more harm than we initially thought, according to a group of experts. This group, which includes researchers in gambling, public health, global health policy, risk management, and regulatory policy, published their findings in "The Lancet". They refer to gambling as a "threat to public health".

The report suggests that gambling addiction can lead to physical and mental health issues, damage relationships and families, increase the risk of suicide, lead to financial ruin, promote crime and domestic violence, and cause job loss.

Half a billion affected globally

The situation has worsened due to the worldwide spread of commercial gambling and digitalization. "Anyone with a smartphone has a casino in their pocket 24/7," says Heather Wardle of the University of Glasgow, co-chair of the commission. The areas of online sports betting and online casinos are currently growing the fastest, according to the report.

Currently, approximately 450 million people worldwide are affected by the negative impacts of gambling - through at least one behavioral symptom or personal, social, or health disadvantage. 80 million people suffer from a gambling disorder or problematic gambling - roughly the population of Germany.

In Germany, according to the German Gambling Atlas 2023, 30 percent of people participate in gambling. Around 1.3 million people have a gambling disorder, and another 3 million have problematic gambling behavior. Approximately one in 13 gamblers develops health, financial, or social problems through participating in slot machines, sports betting, and other gambling activities. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in demand for outpatient help from online gamblers.

Booming Industry

"Sophisticated marketing and technology make it easier to start gambling and harder to stop," says Wardle. Many products are designed to encourage repeated and longer play. "The global growth of this industry is phenomenal, we all need to wake up and act together."

While it's a global problem, it's not evenly distributed across all population groups. People from disadvantaged socio-economic groups are particularly at risk. Low- and middle-income countries are often less equipped to regulate the industry and deal with the resulting harm.

Children and Young People are "Especially Vulnerable"

Moreover, children and adolescents are frequently exposed to advertising for gambling products. Gambling is often integrated into video games. "Children and adolescents are particularly susceptible to the allure of easy money and the playful design of online games," explains co-author Kristiana Siste from the University of Indonesia. In advertising, the industry generally promotes gambling as harmless entertainment.

For this reason, Malcolm Sparrow from the Harvard Kennedy School in the USA emphasizes: "The commission calls on political decision-makers to treat gambling as a public health problem, just as we treat other addictive and unhealthy products like alcohol and tobacco."

Recommended Measures

Since the gambling industry uses innovative digital marketing strategies to promote its products and protect its interests, the commission calls for an effective and well-resourced regulatory system, as well as international cooperation and leadership. Only then can the public health consequences of commercial gambling be reduced. This is necessary in all countries, regardless of whether gambling is legal there or not.

Specifically, gambling should be less accessible in the future. Additionally, vulnerable groups should be exposed to less danger. Furthermore, the commission calls for more support and treatment options for addicts, as well as awareness campaigns about the dangers of gambling.

The report further highlights that the availability of gambling through digital platforms and the rapid growth of online sports betting and casinos are exacerbating the issue, making it easier for individuals to gamble at any time of the day.

In light of these findings, co-author Kristiana Siste emphasizes the need for governments to view gambling as a public health issue, similar to alcohol and tobacco, and take effective measures to protect the most vulnerable populations, including children and adolescents, from the harmful effects of gambling.

Read also: