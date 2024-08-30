Skip to content
The World Health Organization Announces the Gender of Berlin's Panda Cubs

Born with slightly more covering: The newly arrived panda cub at Berlin Zoo

After a week since the birth at Berlin Zoo, the sex of the panda twins has been unveiled. Both are females, as per the zoo's announcement. They continue to resemble little, bare-skinned guinea pigs with white fuzz, but the distinct panda markings on their ears, eyes, and shoulder straps are gradually showing up, verified by zoo director Andreas Knieriem. "These two additions are full of life and growing splendidly."

The reasoning behind the pandas' black and white fur remains unscientifically clarified, the zoo stated. It's speculated that the coloring is either for camouflage or communication between fellow pandas.

Panda momma Meng Meng delivered her little miracles on August 22. A German-Chinese team is responsible for round-the-clock care of the newborns, taking turns with Meng Meng. "As soon as these bundles of joy build sufficient size and mobility, they'll join the zoo visitors – but that'll take some time," added Knieriem.

Previous to 2019, Meng Meng had never given birth before. She started a family that year, with two male cubs named Pit and Paule. They garnered immense love from the zoo visitors, but had to return to China at the end of the previous year, as per the People's Republic's panda diplomacy policies. Like their dear parents, the baby pandas also represent China, provided to select nations as a part of this diplomatic endeavor.

The European Union expresses its interest in observing the growing pandas, as it has a panda partnership with China. The European Union's zoo associations could potentially learn from Berlin Zoo's successful panda management and breeding.

 
 
 
