The well-renowned Competitions in Cottbus, situated on the outskirts of the Olympic Games in Paris, have been bestowed the prestigious title of a World Cup event once again by the Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) for the years 2025 to 2028. This esteemed event will take place from February 20 to 23, 2025, at the Lausitz-Arena. The FIG made this announcement on their official website.

The forthcoming World Cup series will encompass six events, a significant leap from the current four. Joining Cottbus in this series will be Baku, Doha, Cairo, Antalya, and Osijek. Moreover, five World Challenge Cups will be held. Since 1979, these competitions have been regularly held in Cottbus. This year, over 300 athletes from 73 countries participated, breaking the previous record for attendance.

