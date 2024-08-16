- The works council: the CEO must not harm the steel management

In the dispute over the restructuring of Thyssenkrupp's steel division, steel works council chief Tekin Nasikkol has urged CEO Miguel López to depersonalize the debate. "Mr. López must immediately stop publicly disparaging the steel board and continue to exert pressure," Nasikkol stated in a message.

The steel expertise lies in Duisburg, not in Essen. "The steel board is aware of its responsibility and knows how a steel mill works." Nasikkol is the chairman of the works council of Thyssenkrupp's steel division and also the chairman of the company's works council and a member of the supervisory board of Thyssenkrupp AG.

27,000 people work in the division

The steel division, which is suffering under the economic downturn and cheap imports, is to be made independent and put on a solid financial footing. To this end, a reduction in steel production capacity in Duisburg is planned, which will also involve job cuts. The main point of contention is the financial endowment of the division by the parent company during the spin-off. Thyssenkrupp Steel is Germany's largest steel producer. Around 27,000 people work in the division.

The steel board under Bernhard Osburg presented its plans for the restructuring to the supervisory board of the management company Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe a week ago. López then stated that the steel board should finally present a long-term viable, solid, and financially sustainable business plan for the realignment of the steel sector. "What we need now is a sober, realistic look into the future without wishful thinking and without glossing over the facts," it said in a statement.

Nasikkol: López should engage in constructive discussion

The parent company in Essen wants to sell the steel as cheaply as possible, said Nasikkol. It also seems that there is a personal conflict between López and Osburg, but it is being conducted unilaterally. "This is absolutely inappropriate and leaves scorched earth. Mr. López must engage in constructive discussion," said the employee representative. It is about the future of tens of thousands of jobs in the entire region.

The works council, led by Tekin Nasikkol, is closely involved in the dispute over Thyssenkrupp's steel division restructuring. Nasikkol urged CEO Miguel López to remember that the steel board is accountable for its actions and knowledge of steel operations.

Amidst the controversy, Nasikkol stressed the need for constructive dialogue between López and the steel board, highlighting the significant impact of Thyssenkrupp Steel's future on tens of thousands of employees.

Read also: