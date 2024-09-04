- The woman's innovation of a miniature-sized beef steak for a small person.

In the realm of Berlin's culinary scene, there's no disputing that the Queen bee is the Currywurst. It's a testament to the unwavering affection Berliners have for the classic bratwurst, smothered in spicy tomato sauce and curry powder. And this delicious dish just turned 75! It's rumored to have originated from a lady.

Legend has it, a Berlin street food vendor named Herta Heuwer whipped up the dish on a soggy September night in 1949. However, the truth behind its creation remains a subject of debate. Heuwer registered the sauce's recipe under the name "Chillup" as a trademark with the Munich Patent Office (number 721319), which only fueled its global demand.

Currywurst bonds

Currywurst fans will gladly queue up before Berlin's iconic Currywurst shops like "Curry 36" or "Konnopke's Imbiss." The sausage can captivate anyone - no matter their background. Even notable figures like former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder and TV chef Tim Mälzer have shown their love for the cult dish.

Beyond the humble sausage stands, Currywurst has found its way into high-end restaurants and hotels, sometimes even getting a luxury makeover, gilded with 22-carat gold leaf.

Currywurst is affection

In Bangkok, Thailand's "Sühring" restaurant, the Currywurst sauce from "Curry 36" is a cherished import. Sühring's twin chefs, both born and raised in Berlin, opened a German-themed eatery in the Thai capital a few years ago. Their restaurant is one of Asia's best. German cuisine has found a welcome home here.

Their Currywurst comes in a simple cardboard box, adorned with "Curry 36," just like the famous Berlin stand. Inside, you'll find three sausage slices bathed in Curry sauce. The lid features drawings of Currywurst, beer (Berlin slang for Molle), and love (Liebe). It's a loving tribute to their hometown.

Currywurst is pleasure

Over the years, Currywurst has even earned cultural recognition. Germany's iconic musician Herbert Grönemeyer wrote an anthem for the Currywurst. In his song, Grönemeyer sings about the simple joy that Currywurst brings.

The love for Currywurst continues to grow: Approximately 70 million are consumed annually in Berlin alone, and it's become a cornerstone of the city's gastronomic culture. But how do you make that iconic sauce? This following recipe sheds some light:

DIY Currywurst sauce recipe

Ingredients:

500 ml tomato ketchup

2 small onions

2 EL honey

3 EL dark balsamic vinegar

a splash of soy sauce

olive oil

tomato paste

water

a pinch of chili powder/Cayenne pepper

Instructions:

Finely chop the onions and sauté them in olive oil until they turn translucent. Add a little tomato paste and deglaze with water. Add ketchup, honey, and balsamic vinegar, and let it simmer at low heat. The balsamic vinegar should not evaporate too fast. Add the soy sauce and remaining spices, stir well - add more water if needed. Season to taste and add more curry or chili powder if desired. Now you can enjoy the culture of the Berlin Currywurst in the comfort of your own home. Bon appétit!

