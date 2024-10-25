The woman, as reported by investigators, was devoid of any firearms.

At a police station in Schwalmstadt, a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot. Before this incident, she was reported to have pointed a weapon at law enforcement officers. However, recent investigations have shown that the young lady did not possess a functional weapon during the altercation.

The Hessian State Criminal Police Office in Wiesbaden clarified that the woman's alleged weapon was difficult to distinguish from a real one. The exact sequence of events, including whether the woman actually discharged her weapon, remains under investigation.

The weapon the woman carried was not capable of firing live ammunition, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the public prosecutor's office. It could have been a replica gun, like an airsoft weapon or a blank-firing pistol. The incident does not appear to have any political or terrorist connections.

Initial investigations suggest that the woman had been noticed for driving under the influence and abandoning the scene of an accident earlier in the day. A blood sample was taken at the police station, and she was released.

Around 6 a.m. on Thursday, she returned to the police station's courtyard and stayed in her vehicle. Upon approaching the car, four police officers were met with the woman brandishing a weapon. Two officers responded by firing at her, resulting in her death. She passed away en route to the hospital.

The autopsy revealed that the 20-year-old had sustained at least two bullet wounds, leading to internal organ damage and fatal bleeding. Prior to this incident, she had a history of traffic violations. As per standard procedure, the four officers involved are being investigated for possible manslaughter charges.

