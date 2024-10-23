The WNBA player's union advocates for a fresh collective bargaining agreement, choosing to abandon the existing agreement.

The WNBPA declared their intentions on a Monday, aiming for a business model that reflects their worth. This includes increased salaries, improved work conditions, expanded healthcare benefits, and essential investments for long-term expansion.

The current contract between the WNBA was set to expire in 2027, but there was an option to terminate it early. The existing terms will continue for the next season, allowing both parties a year to negotiate a fresh agreement and prevent any potential labor disruption.

This choice comes after an exceptional season for the league, marked by skyrocketing audience numbers and numerous players becoming renowned figures in American sports.

Per the WNBPA, ESPN's regular-season viewership skyrocketed by 170%, CBS Sports witnessed an 86% surge, and attendance recorded a 22-year high, up 48%.

WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike stated, "This is a pivotal moment, not just for the WNBA, but for everyone who values progress. If we remain in the current agreement, we fall behind."

Opting out isn't solely about monetary gains; it's about claiming our rightful share of the business we've constructed, enhancing working conditions, and securing a future where our success benefits contemporary players and future generations. We're not merely asking for a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that reflects our worth; we're demanding it, as we've deserved it.

Amidst the rising popularity, the WNBA appears to be showing no signs of slowing down and is set to increase to 13 teams by the 2025 season. This includes the introduction of the Golden State Valkyries and future expansion teams in Toronto and Portland.

Earlier in the year, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert expressed her hopes for the league to expand to 16 teams by 2028.

"With the historic 2024 WNBA season now in the past, we're excited to collaborate with the players and the WNBPA on a new CBA that is equitable for all and forms the foundation for growth and success for years to come," Engelbert said after the WNBPA announced their decision.

The WNBPA is also seeking a new agreement that better encapsulates concerns such as retirement and family planning benefits.

"This isn't a sudden awakening; it's the culmination of our efforts over the past few seasons," said WNBPA vice president Kelsey Plum. "We've played a significant role in the league's historical growth and are now liberating ourselves from the existing system to demand transparency and a fair stake in the business we've aided in building."

Las Vegas Aces star Chelsea Gray, a three-time WNBA champion, told CNN Sport back in August that the recognition for players is past due. "The visibility is essential," said Gray. "Now, you can see us. It's not hard to discover us, and people are appreciating the product. The audience keeps growing."

The WNBA's decision to opt out of their current contract early is partially driven by the league's recent surge in popularity, with viewership and attendance reaching record highs. This increased success in the sport industries highlights the need for a Collective Bargaining Agreement that accurately reflects the WNBPA's worth.

