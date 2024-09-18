The WNBA is set to re-emerge in Portland, Oregon, marking its entrance with a new expansion squad in 2026.

The upcoming expansion franchise will host its games at the Moda Center in Portland's heart, marking its entry as the WNBA's 15th team, the association declared on Wednesday.

"As the WNBA witnesses an unprecedented growth spurt, reintroducing a team to Portland signifies another significant milestone," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert stated. "Portland has been a hub for the women's sports revolution and houses an enthusiastic community of basketball devotees."

The unnamed team will be managed by RAJ Sports, under controlling owner and WNBA governor Lisa Bhathal Merage and alternate governor Alex Bhathal.

"For decades, Portland has stood as the world's focal point for sports culture, and today, we've evolved into the world's vanguard of women's sports," Merage proclaimed in a statement. "We trust in women's sports' transformative power and can't contain our excitement as Portland becomes the WNBA's new home. We know the city's captivating and diverse societies will fervently back and root for this team."

The Bhathal family boasts over half a century of experience in professional sports, investing in the NBA's Sacramento Kings and serving as the controlling owners of the NWSL's Portland Thorns.

Portland previously held a WNBA team – the Portland Fire – from 2000-2002 before its closure. Over those three seasons, the Fire recorded a 37-59 win-loss record, failing to qualify for the postseason.

"Portland exudes affection for women's sports and the athletes who play in the Rose City, making it a perfect fit for the incoming WNBA team," Oregon governor Tina Kotek commented in a statement. "From the Thorns to the Rose City Rollers to the Sports Bra, Portland is embracing a kaleidoscope of athletes and fans. This marks a thrilling new chapter for our city and our state."

The 12-team league has recently expanded with the inclusion of two new teams in the last year.

The Golden State Valkyries are expected to debut in 2025, while a team in Toronto, the league's initial franchise to establish itself outside of the US, will initiate play in 2026.

In April, Engelbert revealed that the WNBA's objective is to compose a 16-team lineup by 2028.

"We're on the path to 16," Engelbert asserted at the time. "This addition will create 48 roster spots in just a few years. That, in a league of 144, is substantial. This amounts to a 30% increase. I think it'll be fantastic when we achieve this in the next few years."

The WNBA's 28th regular season will culminate on Thursday.

With the arrival of rookies Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky, alongside two-time league MVP A'ja Wilson of the reigning back-to-back champion Las Vegas Aces, the league has set records in viewership, attendance, and merchandise sales this season.

The expansion of women's sports in the city is evident with the reintroduction of a WNBA team, providing Portland's sports enthusiasts with another avenue to support their passion for sport.

Portland's rich sports history and supportive community make it an ideal location for the growing WNBA, providing a new home for this emerging team.

