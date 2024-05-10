The WNBA introduces full-time charter flights during the 2024 season.

Excitedly, league commissioner Cathy Engelbert revealed the impending expansion of a full charter program for both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. This decision highlights the league's ongoing progress. Engelbert has been diligently working on transforming the business while establishing a long-term sustainable model for charter flights.

She expressed confidence in their ability to carry out this plan and asserted that the time was right for implementing the full charter program to showcase their commitment to prioritizing the players.

Previously, charter flights were mostly uncommon for WNBA teams, with a few exceptions during specific events and matches, and commercial flights were the more frequent means of transportation. Players openly advocated for more chartered flights due to concerns over delayed flights and security measures. In 2022, the league responded by integrating chartered flights for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship game and the entirety of the WNBA Finals. The charter flight program was expanded even further in 2023, providing chartered flights for all postseason games and a few instances where teams had back-to-back matches.

For the upcoming seasons, the primary charter operator will be Delta Air Lines.

"It's thrilling to welcome the WNBA to our roster of esteemed sports charter partners as we take part in this remarkable step forward in women's professional sports," said Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines. "We're eagerly anticipating providing the WNBA with the attentive, compassionate, and premium service that Delta employees have become renowned for."

Nneka Ogwumike, a Seattle Storm forward and union president for WNBA players, welcomed the news as well.

"As the players' representative, I express my gratitude and endorsement for the commissioner and team governors' courageous decision that acknowledges and appreciates our health and safety. It's the perfect time to revolutionize. It's the perfect time to invest in women," Ogwumike exclaimed.

Mentioning the potential for cost-related challenges last month, Engelbert hinted at a possible expanded charter flight program due to an increase in back-to-back games and the Olympics. Additionally, she disclosed the creation of a $4 million charter fund.

"I'm ecstatic on behalf of the players. I want to extend my appreciation and support for the commissioner and team owners' bold decision, which demonstrates their comprehension and recognition of our needs. We're venturing into a transformative era," Engelbert said in August.

"Although we're still far from being financially stable, we're making gradual progress each year by adding additional charter flights for the players. However, we need to ensure that we maintain our league's financial stability, avoiding any jeopardization to its viability."

Marking the start of the 2024 WNBA regular season on Tuesday, the league continues to take steps toward a more player-centric future. [The 2024 WNBA regular season begins Tuesday.]

