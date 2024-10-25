The winners of a staggering $478 million Powerball jackpot have been identified in Georgia.
The jackpot, worth a staggering $478.2 million, with all six numbers matching, was purchased at Quick Mart located on Buford Dam Road, as per a report released by Powerball.
The victor can opt for an annuitized reward of $478.2 million or a lump sum payment of $230.6 million. Both sums are pre-tax.
As per Georgia Lottery regulations, all information related to an award winner of $250,000 or more must be kept confidential, provided the winner submits a signed request.
Playing a Powerball game costs only $2. The odds of hitting the jackpot stand at an intimidating 1 in 292 million. Drawings are held nightly, every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
The previous jackpot worth $44.3 million was claimed in California on August 19th, 2024.
The most recent winners of the jackpot prize in Georgia were William and Heather Ten Broeke in 2016. They bagged a prize of $246 million, and after opting for the cash prize, they walked away with approximately $165 million, as reported by CNN affiliate WSB-TV.
