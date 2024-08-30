- The wine market in Mainz commences smoothly without encountering any issues.

Following a tragic stabbing incident in Solingen a week prior, the Weinmarkt in Mainz commenced - smoothly and without incident, as per the police's account. There was a single disturbance: a 34-year-old man, believed to be heavily intoxicated, was bothering folks at a booth. Another attendant responded by hitting him numerous times. The perpetrator remains unidentified, and authorities are currently investigating for charges of physical harm.

Meanwhile, the Mainz Corporate Run took place on a Thursday evening. According to the police, the event was uneventful from their standpoint and concluded promptly at 10 PM.

The 34-year-old man, causing a disturbance at the Weinmarkt, was eventually intervened by the police. Despite various events in Mainz, the city's police force maintained a peaceful atmosphere throughout.

Read also: