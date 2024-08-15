- The winds are against the sale of the Fichtelberg house

Plans to sell areas on Saxony's highest peak, including the regionally renowned Fichtelberg House, are facing resistance in Oberwiesenthal (Erzgebirgskreis). In a resolution, the city council appeals to the district to keep at least key areas on the plateau in public hands, as the city informed. This includes traffic areas and the area between the cable car station, the Fichtelberg House, and the Peace Bell.

The plateau on the Fichtelberg, including its hotel and restaurant, is a popular tourist destination. Until now, the properties have belonged to the Erzgebirgskreis, which has leased the Fichtelberg House. However, the district started a so-called offer procedure in spring to sell the object and surrounding areas.

The reason for this is the high need for modernization. On Thursday, the press office of the authority was unable to provide information on the current status of the procedure upon request.

Free State of Saxony has a right of first refusal

In principle, the Free State of Saxony has a right of first refusal for the area. However, in response to a minor inquiry from state parliamentarian Rico Gebhardt (Left), Finance Minister Hartmut Vorjohann (CDU) stated in July that it would not be exercised.

A property like the Fichtelberg House can only be acquired according to the Saxon Budget Act if it is necessary to fulfill the tasks of the state in the foreseeable future. This requirement is not given, according to Vorjohann.

