German Federal StatesNewsThe range of the Ore Mountains

The winds are against the sale of the Fichtelberg house

The district of Erzgebirgskreis wants to sell the Fichtelberg house and more areas on Saxony's highest peak. This causes criticism in Oberwiesenthal.

1 min read
So far, in public hands: The Erzgebirge district intends to sell the regionally famous FichtelBERGHOUSE. (Archive image)

Plans to sell areas on Saxony's highest peak, including the regionally renowned Fichtelberg House, are facing resistance in Oberwiesenthal (Erzgebirgskreis). In a resolution, the city council appeals to the district to keep at least key areas on the plateau in public hands, as the city informed. This includes traffic areas and the area between the cable car station, the Fichtelberg House, and the Peace Bell.

The plateau on the Fichtelberg, including its hotel and restaurant, is a popular tourist destination. Until now, the properties have belonged to the Erzgebirgskreis, which has leased the Fichtelberg House. However, the district started a so-called offer procedure in spring to sell the object and surrounding areas.

The reason for this is the high need for modernization. On Thursday, the press office of the authority was unable to provide information on the current status of the procedure upon request.

Free State of Saxony has a right of first refusal

In principle, the Free State of Saxony has a right of first refusal for the area. However, in response to a minor inquiry from state parliamentarian Rico Gebhardt (Left), Finance Minister Hartmut Vorjohann (CDU) stated in July that it would not be exercised.

A property like the Fichtelberg House can only be acquired according to the Saxon Budget Act if it is necessary to fulfill the tasks of the state in the foreseeable future. This requirement is not given, according to Vorjohann.

The Ore Mountains range encompasses the Fichtelberg, a popular tourist destination known for its hotel, restaurant, and cable car station. The city council of Oberwiesenthal appeals to keep key areas within this range, such as traffic areas and the area between the cable car station, Fichtelberg House, and the Peace Bell, in public hands.

